One Thing Detroit Lions Cannot Afford To Get Wrong in 2026 NFL Draft

For the first time since the 2023 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions will have their first-round pick inside the top-20.

After finishing 9-8 and missing the playoffs, general manager Brad Holmes is facing some pressure to get the team back to its winning ways. Holmes steered the Lions back into the ranks of the contenders with back-to-back division titles in 2023 and 2024, but the 2025 season was a disappointing one.

With the nature of the NFL being free-flowing and ever-evolving, there is some concern that the Lions’ 2025 setback could lead to another down year. As a result, Holmes has the opportunity to quell those concerns with a strong performance in the 2026 Draft.

Holmes has been adamant throughout his tenure that he doesn’t aim to win headlines in the offseason, and as a result fans can expect an approach that will be measured. He’s been aggressive at times and patient in others, ultimately making decisions with conviction surrounding players he and the front office and coaching staff feel good about.

In years past, the Lions have had the luxury of having a plethora of veterans on their roster. This limited the need to draft instant contributors, and instead allowed them to feel comfortable players at any position whom they felt made them better.

This year, however, that is not the case. The Lions suffered plenty of attrition this offseason, losing key players like Taylor Decker and Alex Anzalone. These departures leave not only a void from a talent and production standpoint but also from a leadership standpoint.

As a result, there are clear areas of need for the Lions heading into this Draft. If they want to get back to the top of the NFC North, these needs must be addressed early in the draft and with players who are capable of contributing right away.

Detroit insulated itself with the additions of several veterans on one-year contracts, but these pickups don’t appear to offer long-term stability right now. This indicates that the team could be looking to add long-term solutions through the Draft, which has always been Holmes’ desire.

The 2026 NFL Draft is not the one for the team to focus on projects. Clearly, players making the jump from college to the NFL will need to acclimate, however the Lions cannot afford to wait multiple seasons for players they Draft early to be ready to contribute.

Additionally, they cannot focus their attention outside of their needs early, particularly on the offensive line. This year’s class offers a solid group of tackles expected to go early, then a drop-off in the eyes of most evaluators. Picking a different position early could have dire consequences, as the Lions could end up with a project added to their offensive line if they wait too long.

Because of this, the pressure is on Holmes to be proactive in adding tackle help. They have one of the game’s best offensive tackles in Penei Sewell on one side of their line, with the potential to move him to left after he has been a three-time All-Pro on the right side opposite of Decker.

Adding another athletic tackle to the mix on a rookie contract will help the team immensely, as it offers them flexibility at a position that is becoming very highly valued.

If the Lions elect to pass on a tackle and wait until the later stages of the Draft, it could have dire consequences. Gio Manu missed most of last season and has one start in his two professional campaigns, and without another young rookie in the mix the team’s overall depth could take a big hit.

Because injuries are commonplace given the physicality of playing in the trenches, the Lions would be wise to have insurance for their offensive line. When they had success in previous years, their play in the trenches was one of the strongest in the entire league.

For the sake of their identity, which is to win the line of scrimmage, they need to focus on getting stronger in the trenches in the Draft.

Ultimately, Holmes is known for being unpredictable throughout the Draft. Though there could be surprises, given how the Lions have operated in previous iterations of the Draft, very little could be truly surprising.