Detroit Lions Injury Updates: Pacheco, Branch, Joseph, Harper

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell provided injury updates on several members of the roster, prior to the team practicing on Friday afternoon.

Safety Kerby Joseph has only been limited at practice and has yet to participate in any team periods. He was observed wearing a compression sleeve on his injured left knee on Thursday.

The former NFL tight end indicated players will regularly wear sleeves to reduce swelling, but there was no concerns about his knee at this stage.

Next week, the team will have him participate much more in practice sessions.

Running back Isiah Pacheco has an opportunity to return to action in December. The former Kansas City Chiefs running back suffered a back injury that required surgery and also dealt with a knee injury during training camp.

"He's progressing well. I do think there's a chance we could get him back in late December," said Campbell. "He's put a tremendous amount of work in. He's doing pretty good."

Safety Thomas Harper has been on the injured reserve list after suffering an ankle injury against the Buffalo Bills.

Campbell indicated the talented defender could be close to returning, but has rehabbed well and is progressing enough to be able to return to help the defense at some point in the coming weeks.

Brian Branch, in his initial return to action after suffering an Achilles injury, was on sort of a pitch count in his 2026 season debut. While he played much more in the second-half against the Packers, this week offers Kelvin Sheppard the opportunity to use the former second-round pick however he sees fit.

The sixth-year head man expressed there would not be any limitations on Branch moving forward, as he came out of his first game feeling quite confident.

Sheppard noticed the impact the former Alabama Crimson Tide defender had on his teammates in a Week 7 home victory.

“I think the effect he had on his teammates. One of my favorite things from that game, I don't know if you guys caught this, go back and watch it. It's super cool. On his interception, he's still backpedaling. And right when he opens his hip, the ball's launched. And Chuck Clark, before BB opens his hip, raises his hand," said Sheppard. "And this is what I mean when I say affecting the teammates. He raises his hand. When he sees BB open his hip, he puts both hands in the air. I mean, I've never seen that. I'm like, 'Chuck, you run to the ball.' Nope, the play's over.

"And just what that does for teammates, what that did, the swagger it brings, knowing you have an enforcer who can go cover the number one receiver. BB's a rare player in this league. We're all happy to have him back.”

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