Detroit Lions Make Significant Kerby Joseph Decision

The Detroit Lions made a significant decision regarding safety Kerby Joseph.

A little over a year since he injured his left knee against the Kansas City Chiefs, head coach Dan Campbell announced, prior to practice on Wednesthe All-Pro safety will return to practice this week.

Joseph has been dealing with a degenerative knee condition that has kept him away from the team for a significant period of time.

The former NFL tight end expressed Joseph has reached the point where his injured knee is at the same strength as his healthy knee. He has passes all the markers to be able to suit up and practice and resume football activities.

The former 2022 third-round draft pick has again been posting cryptic messages on social media, giving fans hope he could be returning soon.

According to Sports Illustrated NFL Insider Albert Breer, Joseph's return is looming for Kelvin Sheppards unit. Given how the defense has made strides, an additional player to patrol the back end should allow the team to increasingly matchup better against opposing offenses.

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Emergence of veteran cornerback D.J. Reed

Part of the reason Detroit's defense has played better the past couple of weeks has been the emergence of veteran defensive back D.J. Reed.

To start the 2026 season, Reed struggled in coverage and was part of the reason Sheppard's unit was giving up far too many explosive plays was the struggles of the secondary.

After dedicating himself even more to watching even more film and taking care of himself between games even better, the 29-year-old has seen the fruits of his labor rewarded.

“Well look, he's always been aggressive now. I mean, he's never had any fear about fitting the run. I mean, he's one of our best tacklers off the perimeter," Campbell told local reporters. "I thought he played his best game yesterday, but I think there was also merit for a number of those guys playing, letting them all kind of play, getting some reps and using them in different situations, different packages. But that was good to see out of Reed, man. I thought he did some really, really good things for us.”

Reed inked a lucrative free agent contract last season, but missed a portion of his debut campaign due to a significant hamstring injury.

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