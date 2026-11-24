The Detroit Lions conducted another walkthrough on Tuesday, two days before the team takes the field against the Chicago Bears for the annual Thanksgiving Day Classic.

Three players did not participate, including Ennis Rakestraw, Skyler Gill-Howard and DJ Wonnum.

Two players were upgraded, as safety Chuck Clark returned as a limited participant and tight end Sam LaPorta was a full participant.

Head coach Dan Campbell was asked about the status of several injured players prior to a pivotal contest against another 8-2 team.

DJ Reed, Clark, Rakestraw and Wonnum are likely all going to be game time decisions, according to the former NFL tight end.

When asked about Reed, Campbell expressed, “Yeah, he's improving. I mean, I thought he ran around pretty good yesterday. But I can't give a definitive answer on that just yet. Probably come down to, could be game time decision.”

Veteran center Cade Mays was again placed on the injured reserve list, but there is an expectation he will returnn at some point this season.

“Yeah, we'd like to believe so. We just felt like it didn't feel good the next two games for sure, possibly three," said Campbel. "So, it just made sense because it's these two games and a short period of time. Whatever that is, you get two of them knocked out and it buys you the roster spot. But yeah, we feel like we'll get him back.”

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With Mays unable to remain in the lineup, Juice Scruggs has filled in admirably. The appeal of the former Houston Texans lineman was his ability and experience to play at multiple different spots along the offensive line.

"I really can't say enough great things about Juice," Campell said. "He's just been a great addition for us. He's a pro. He's the same guy every day. He's very consistent. He doesn't ride the wave, the ups and downs. He's positive. He goes to work, makes corrections, plays snap to whistle, hustles, great teammate. He's everything. So, he was a guy that we just felt like when we were able to acquire him, he's really a utility lineman. He's got starts under his belt at guard and center. So, we knew he had that capability.

"Once the injury happens to Cade (Mays), then it's about, 'Alright, well this is where, because he was bouncing back and forth. Alright, it's all about the center position.' And he's just steadily gotten better and better for us as we've gone," Campbell added further. "And you're right, we put a lot on him. We put a lot on him, certainly asked him to do a lot of jobs, but he just continues to get better, and he's made the right way. I mean, he fits us like a glove. He's a stud.”

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