The Detroit Lions have officially announced roster moves ahead of their Week 11 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Center Cade Mays was placed on injured reserve. In a corresponding move, the Lions signed cornerback Nick Whiteside to the active roster and also elevated linebacker Owen Pappoe to the active roster from the practice squad.

Detroit has six players questionable for Sunday's game, including cornerbacks D.J. Reed and Ennis Rakestraw and linebacker Joe Bachie.

It's the second time Mays has been placed on injured reserve this season. After signing a three-year deal to join the Lions in the offseason, he has played just two games with the team. He's been out since the team's win over Minnesota in Week 8.

Head coach Dan Campbell was asked earlier this week if the return of safety Kerby Joseph to the lineup would result in defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard deploying nickel packages more often.

"Well, I would say we've got a lot of packages and our plan, really a lot like what we've done, everybody's got a role," said Campbell. "We're trying to use everybody that we can in that defensive room. So, like all those safeties, we want to use them. There's a role for all those guys, and now you get Kerby back in the fold. So, we've got a couple of things that we can do here and have flexibility to do.”

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Impact of lighter practice schedule

With the team playing three games in the span of 11 days, the former NFL tight end decided to hold two walkthrough practices this week. The decreased workload on Wednesday and Friday was designed to pull it back a touch on a roster that traveled to Germany and will face a physical opponent in the Buccaneers.

"I think you kind of need to do this, right? That's the stretch we're in," Campbell said, when asked how his practice schedule will help the team. "When we come out after Thanksgiving, we're going back up again because we're going to need the work. We'll need some individual. We'll need some one-on-one work. Now you won't get too much of it, but we will. But, this is a stretch we're in right now, and you've got to make sure that they're sharp enough, the sword is sharp enough to do what it needs to do.

"But, we can't dull this blade over this three-week period," Campbell commented further. "And so yeah, we've kind of pulled back a little bit and the mental has gone way up, and that's where the focus has got to be, making sure we're locked in on our responsibility, our job. It's important.”

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