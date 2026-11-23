The Detroit Lions have won six games in a row.

On Sunday, the Lions dispatched the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-21 to improve to 8-2 on the season. They're currently tied for first with the Chicago Bears, who they'll square off with on Thanksgiving in front of a national audience at Ford Field.

The team has had to endure several injuries along the way to key players, but have found a way to keep it going throughout the adversity.

Here are risers and fallers following the Lions' Week 11 win.

Risers

DE Derrick Moore

The Lions have needed Moore to step up after recent injuries, and Moore has delivered. He got his first big break when DJ Wonnum missed the team's Week 9 win against Miami, and he delivered two sacks.

In the following week, Aidan Hutchinson suffered a season-ending injury on the team's first drive and as a result Moore was thrust into more action. Again, he notched two sacks to give the team optimism about his ability to provide in the wake of the loss of their star.

Against Tampa Bay, Moore teamed up with linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez for a critical fourth quarter sack. After a slow start to the season, Moore is on a hot streak and is proving the Lions right for their decision to trade up for him.

OL Juice Scruggs

Scruggs has been in a unique spot since the Lions traded for him during the offseason. Initially believed to be interior line depth and a competitor for the left guard spot, he was forced to slide over to center after Cade Mays suffered a wrist injury in training camp.

This has turned out to be a blessing in disguise, as Scruggs has played at a high level for the entire season. Mays is on injured reserve again, and as a result Scruggs has wound up starting eight of the team's 10 games at center.

Currently in the final year of his contract, Scruggs appears to be playing his way into a potential extension.

RB Jahmyr Gibbs

It's hard to call Gibbs a riser based on the fact that he's been dynamic since he entered the league in 2023, but what he's doing trly deserves recognition. He's already over 1,000 rushing yards for the season, and is making all sorts of history along the way.

Gibbs has already set the record for most touchdowns by a player in their first 60 games, and he's only played 59 up to this point in his career. He's already logged a third-straight 1,000-yard season, and remains the league's leading rusher through 11 weeks.

The Alabama product has yet to earn All-Pro honors, but appears to be trending in that direction with his performance in the team's first 10 games.

LB Trevor Nowaske

The Lions have needed players to step up throughout their array of injuries, with Jack Campbell leaving a massive void in the middle of the defense. While Nowaske hasn't directly replaced Campbell as the MIKE, he has stepped up nicely into a bigger opportunity.

Nowaske came up big in Sunday's game, with a sack and two tackles for loss. The former undrafted free agent has settled into a nice role for Detroit's defense, both on special teams and defensively. His athleticism gives the Lions the ability to utilize him in coverage as well.

S Chuck Clark

Kerby Joseph returned to action for the first time this season on Sunday, and as a result many thought Clark could be heading for a smaller role. However, Clark played a huge role in the win over Tampa Bay with a sack.

Detroit was utilizing some three-safety packages with all three of Joseph, Clark and Brian Branch on the field. Clark was also wearing the green-dot helmet Sunday, meaning he was the on-field player with communication from defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard.

Clark appears to be a player the Lions can rely on, given that he was elevated to captain status this week. He should be a vital player for the stretch run.

Fallers

DB Keith Abney II

The Lions had a role for Abney throughout the start of the season, as he played both cornerback and safety throughout that time. However, he has been relegated to a healthy scratch the last two weeks as the team has gotten reinforcements in the secondary.

Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph are both healthy, and Andre Cisco has entered the fold as the Lions acquired him before the trade deadline. That leaves Abney in a difficult spot moving forward, with the most realistic path forward being playing more cornerback.

C Cade Mays

Mays was signed to a three-year contract in the offseason to be Detroit's center of the future. However, the investment has not worked out up to this point. Mays spent the first five games on injured reserve, and was sent back to IR on Saturday after missing the previous two games with an ankle injury.

That, along with Juice Scruggs playing at a high level, has put Mays in a tough spot. It's unclear if he'll return this season, but at this point even if he did the Lions may be more inclined to stick with Scruggs at the pivot position moving forward.