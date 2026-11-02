Detroit Lions Injury Updates: Rolder, Reed, Mays, Wonnum, Branch

The Detroit Lions came away from the game against the Minnesota Vikings with several players dealing with a myriad of injuries.

Head coach Dan Campbell, speaking to local reporters on Monday afternoon, provided a series of injury updates on key players that departed the Week 8 contest at Ford Field.

Unfortunately for rookie linebacker Jimmy Rolder, an injury-plagued first NFL season has ended prematurely, as he suffered a hamstring injury against Minnesota.

The injury could potentially require surgery. The fourth-round pick was seen angrily hitting the ground prior to leaving the game in the second half.

Campbell expressed he will be meeting with general manager Brad Holmes to review all the potential options at the linebacker position, including the possibility of an external signing or move.

When asked, he expressed each linebacker has the capability of being the green dot captain, but the decision has yet to be made for the Dolphins game. Derrick Barnes was relaying the defensive signals when Jack Campbell left the game.

Defensive end D.J. Wonnum and Brian Branch are currently in concussion protocol.

Center Cade Mays is reportedly dealing with a low ankle sprain, cornerback D.J. Reed is battling a hip injury and running back Jacob Saylors is also dealing with a neck injury. Each are not expected to practice on Wednesday at the teams Allen Park Performance Center.

What Jack Campbell means to the team

Detroit's sixth-year head man shared he saw Campbell at the hospital last evening, expressing, "It was good, it was positiv. Got to see his parents and talk to his wife. Everybody's in good spirits."

The scene was disturbing at Ford Field due to Campbell being carted off the field and not being able to give a thumbs up to supporters.

Campbell is among the most popular players in the locker room and among the coaching staff.

"I don't even know if I can put into words. You get voted captain, that says a ton," said Campbell. "He's a guy that's trustworthy, he's dependable. He'd give you the shirt off his back. He's just all heart, man. All effort and just an unbelievable person."

For more comprehensive Detroit Lions coverage and NFL insider analysis, follow us on X, @detroitpodcast ,head on over to our Facebook page and give it a like, follow us on TikTok , subscribe to the Detroit Lions On SI Lone Wolves YouTube Channel for daily videos, news, member-exclusive content.