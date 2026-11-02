Update: Preliminary Indications Are Positive For Jack Campbell

The Detroit Lions suffered a devastating injury loss Sunday in their win over the Minnesota Vikings, as linebacker Jack Campbell appeared to suffer a serious injury in the fourth quarter.

Campbell remained down on the Ford Field turf for several minutes while being worked on by medical personnel after a tackle attempt. Eventually, he was placed on a backboard and carted off the field. He was taken to a local hospital in Detroit for further evaluation, and remained hospitalized overnight.

The team released another brief statement on Monday afternoon.

"Jack Campbell continues to rest and recover at a local hospital. Preliminary indications are positive and out of respect for Jack and his family we will not share further information at this time."

Campbell's injury was a devastating blow for the defense, as he is a captain for the unit and a player that many within the organization look to as both a leader and a tone-setter. Campbell had an All-Pro season last year, and earned a four-year contract extension worth up to $81 million.

The injury caused a big reaction on Sunday, with many teammates voicing their support and well-wishes for the beloved Iowa product after the injury. Wide receiver Jameson Williams noted that the team felt extra motivation to defeat the Vikings after that moment.

"That was pretty hurtful. He's a captain of this team, he's a big leader to this team. We're praying for him a lot. It just motivated us a lot more," Williams said. "We got a third-down, fourth-down stop. After that, the crowd was into it, offense went to go score after that. I guess we just turned it up a notch for our brother. He goes out there and puts it on the line every single play for us. That's why he's got that C on his chest. We're praying for him, hoping everything goes okay and he gets better."

Williams had multiple big moments in Sunday's win, including the game-winning touchdown with under five minutes to go. He finished with four catches for 70 yards.

Detroit's linebacker room has already had to deal with multiple injuries, with Damone Clark suffering a season-ending injury in training camp and Devin White suffering a forearm injury that has sent him to injured reserve.

In addition to Campbell, rookie lineabcker Jimmy Rolder was injured on the same play and exited the game with a hamstring ailment.

Detroit also lost a number of other players to injury in Sunday's game, with Brian Branch, DJ Wonnum, D.J. Reed, Cade Mays and Jacob Saylors all departing due to different injuries.