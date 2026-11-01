Dan Campbell: No New Update on Jack Campbell’s Neck Injury

The Lions had a rough day on the injury front Sunday against the Vikings, losing multiple players to physical ailments.

Center Cade Mays, in just his second game of the season, exited the NFC North divisional clash early with an ankle injury. Backup Juice Scruggs, who started the first five games of the season for Detroit, replaced Mays for the remainder of the game.

In addition, DJ Wonnum and Brian Branch collided on a tackle attempt of Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson with 2:57 remaining in the opening half. Wonnum was carted off the field following the collision and failed to return to the game.

Just like Wonnum, Branch did not play another snap following the injury, as he was ruled out for the second half with a concussion. In Branch's absence, rookie Keith Abney II received a healthy dose of reps at safety.

On Sunday, Branch was suiting up for just his second game of the 2026 campaign. In his season debut against the Packers the previous week, he secured an interception on a Jordan Love pass intended for receiver Christian Watson. Plus, he recorded the highest Pro Football Focus overall grade of any Lions defender for the week.

That wasn't the last of the injuries for Dan Campbell's team on Sunday, either.

On the opening play of the fourth quarter, Pro Bowl linebacker Jack Campbell fell straight to the Ford Field turf on a tackle attempt of Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson. Campbell laid motionless on the field for several minutes after the injury, and needed the assistance of multiple medical staff members prior to being loaded on a stretcher and carted off the field.

Per the Lions, the fourth-year linebacker was eventually transported to a local hospital to be evaluated for a neck injury. In his postgame presser, Dan Campbell did not have any additional info regarding the status of the linebacker.

Linebacker Jimmy Rolder, a fourth-round pick of the organization this past April, also suffered an injury on the same play. It came just one down after Rolder dropped Minnesota running back Jordan Mason for a five-yard loss on a second-down run.

Then on the following defensive series, Detroit lost its No. 1 cornerback, D.J. Reed, to a hip injury. The Vikings ended up exploiting the Lions’ banged-up secondary during the series, with Kyler Murray connecting with Jordan Addison on a 51-yard bomb. And Minnesota capped off the possession with an 8-yard TD strike from Murray to Hockenson.

Altogether, the Lions lost five defensive players in the divisional affair.

Additionally, Jacob Saylors suffered a neck injury in the first half and sat out the rest of the Week 8 contest.

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