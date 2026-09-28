Detroit Lions Injury Updates: St. Brown, Mays, Harper

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown only played 48 of 65 offensive snaps (74%) against the New York Jets. He was observed leaving the playing field slowly on several occasions, fueling speculation he could be dealing with an injury.

Dan Campbell, speaking with local reporters on Monday afternoon, provided an update on St. Brown, center Cade Mays and safety Thomas Harper.

"Saint, no, he just had a little something. I don't think it's a huge thing," said Campbell. "Our guys today had him checked out. Saint doesn’t want to get anything checked out. He's fine. You ask him, he's fine. So, I think we'll be okay there. Boy, all those guys did a great job for us. Saint, I know there wasn't a ton there.

"They wanted to take him away, but man, all the dirty work he did, once again, he and (Isaac) TeSlaa and (Jameson Williams) Jamo man, they all blocked their tails off for (Jahmyr) Gibbs in the run game. So that was, I think sometimes people forget all the other things they do for us and they're just team guys, man. They bust their (expletive).”

Homecoming for Cade Mays

The former Carolina Panthers center spent the past two seasons (2024-2025) with the team that made him a sixth-round pick back in 2022.

While he would be excited to suit up, Campbell expressed it would be quite the longshot this week.

"I think it would be a tall order for him this week," said Campbell. "I know he wants to play, but I think he's trending the right way. He's doing well, but I think that'll be a tall task to have him for this week.”

Campbell later quipped, “He'd be ready to play in the bye week. Who are we playing? You tell me. No, I don't know. He's trending. That was kind of always the goal was, man, can we get him after the bye? He's doing a good job right now, but I don't want to put a timetable just yet on it.”

Could Thomas Harper miss entire 2026 season?

Christian Izien filled in admirably for the injured Avonte Maddox. Unfortunately for Thomas Harper, an ankle injury has landed him on the injured reserve list. For certain, he must miss four games.

Campbell could not answer if the injury would prevent him from returning this season.

“Yeah Harper, I mean, I don't know. I don't know what's the Harper deal," said Campbell. "We'll see he's IR right now. I mean, so we'll see on that. I just know he won't be here for four weeks, or whatever, for sure."

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