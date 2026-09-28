What Detroit Lions Snap Counts Against New York Jets Reveal

Here are the snap counts from the Detroit Lions Week 3 home game against the New York Jets.

Running back Sione Vaki, who has battled numerous injuries in his career, saw 31 percent of offensive snaps against the AFC East squad.

Rookie cornerback Keith Abney only played two special teams snaps. Derrick Moore played nine defensive snaps, while Jimmy Rolder's role in his NFL debut was on special teams exclusively.

Tight end Jackson Meeks, who earned his first career reception, played 10 offensive snaps. He was called upon to replace Tyler Conklin, who was ruled inactive in Week 3.

Head coach Dan Campbell told Skyler Gill-Howard at training camp there would be opportunities for him to play on the offensive line. The rookie played one offensive snap against the Jets.

Jalen Mills, Seth McLaughlin did not see the field against the Jets.

Quarterbacks

Jared Goff: (65) 100%

Running backs

Jahmyr Gibbs: (45) 69%

Sione Vaki: (20) 31%, 15 special teams snaps (65%)

Jacob Saylors: (2) 3%, 15 special teams snaps (65%)

Wide receivers

Jameson Williams: (53) 82%

Amon-Ra St. Brown: (48) 74%

Isaac TeSlaa: (31) 48%

Tay Martin: (2) 3%, 15 special teams snaps (65%)

Tom Kennedy: 8 special teams snaps (35%)

Tight ends

Sam LaPorta: (60) 92%

Brock Wright: (38) 58%, 10 special teams snaps (43%)

Jackson Meeks: (10) 15%, Two special teams snaps (9%)

Offensive line

Christian Mahogany: (65) 100%, Five special teams snaps (22%)

Juice Scruggs: (65) 100%, Five special teams snaps (22%)

Blake Miller: (65) 100%, Five special teams snaps (22%)

Tate Ratledge: (65) 100%, Five special teams snaps (22%)

Penei Sewell: (65) 100%

Larry Borom: (15) 23%, Five special teams snaps (22%)

Miles Frazier: Five special teams snaps (22%)

Skyler Gill-Howard: (1) 2%

Defensive line

Aidan Hutchinson: (64) 97%, One special teams snap (4%)

Alim McNeill: (48) 73%, Three special teams snaps (13%)

D.J. Wonnum: (44) 67%, Three special teams snaps (13%)

Skyler Gill-Howard: (33) 50%, Two special teams snaps (9%)

Tyleik Williams: (30) 45%, Three special teams (13%)

Tyler Lacy: (19) 29%, Five special teams snaps (22%)

Levi Onwuzurike: (11) 17%

Derrick Moore: (9) 14%

Eric O'Neill: (1) 2%, 13 special teams snaps (57%)

Linebackers

Jack Campbell: (66) 100%, Three special teams snaps (13%)

Derrick Barnes: (57) 86%, One special teams snap (4%)

Trevor Nowaske: (33) 50%, 17 special teams snaps (74%)

Malcolm Rodriguez: (19) 29%, Seven special teams snaps (30%)

Amen Ogbongbemiga: 17 special teams snaps (74%)

Jimmy Rolder: 15 special teams snaps (65%)

Cornerbacks

Roger McCreary: (64) 97%, Three special teams snaps (13%)

D.J. Reed: (62) 94%, One special teams snap (4%)

Ennis Rakestraw Jr.: (23) 35%, Two special teams snaps (9%)

Rock Ya-Sin: (13) 20%, 13 special teams snaps (57%)

Khalil Dorsey: 12 special snaps (52%)

Keith Abney: Two special teams snaps (9%)

Safeties

Chuck Clark: (66) 100%, Three special teams snaps (13%)

Christian Izien: (66) 100%, Seven special teams snaps (30%)

Specialists

Jake Bates: 11 special teams snaps (48%)

Jack Fox: Seven special teams snaps (30%)

Hogan Hatten: Seven special teams snaps (30%)

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