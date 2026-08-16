Detroit Lions Waive Two, Sign New CB, Make RB Signing Official

The Detroit Lions made another addition to their roster heading into their second week of preseason games.

On Sunday, the team signed cornerback Ekow Boye-Doe along with making the signing of running back Trayveon Williams official. In corresponding moves, the team waived both running back Kye Robichaux and safety Loren Strickland with injury designations.

Williams' signing had previously been reported, while Boye-Doe is the latest secondary addition for the Lions' defense. The team has dealt with some injuries at the position, and as a result Boye-Doe offers them some depth for training camp.

Recently, the team also signed cornerback Bump Cooper Jr., who made his Lions debut in last week's preseason opener against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Boye-Doe has been a member of three NFL organizations since he went undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Kansas State. He began his career with the Chiefs in 2023, where he appeared in six games primarily on special teams. Boye-Doe won a Super Bowl with the Chiefs that season, but was waived in August ahead of the 2024 season.

After that, he would catch on with the New York Giants' practice squad in December of 2024, but would not be retained at the end of the season. He signed a futures deal with the Arizona Cardinals ahead of the 2025 season, but did not make the final roster and was released from their practice squad in late-September.

Boye-Doe also had a stint with the UFL's D.C. Defenders this spring, appearing in nine games. He notched seven total tackles and had four pass breakups.

The Lions had some injuries at the position, namely with starter D.J. Reed and backup Ennis Rakestraw. Reed returned to practice Saturday after missing time with a groin injury, while Rakestraw appears to be okay after suffering an injury in the team's preseason opener.

The addition of Williams is also intriguing, as it gives the Lions another veteran option in the backfield competing for the third or fourth spots on the roster. Jahmyr Gibbs and Isiah Pacheco are locks, while Sione Vaki's special teams value gives him the inside track to the third spot.

If Jacob Saylors remains healthy, he could be the next in line for the fourth spot. However, he is dealing with a minor day-to-day injury that could limit his availability leading up to the team's second preseason game at Ford Field against the Washington Commanders.

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