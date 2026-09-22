Detroit Lions Ink Safety Off Steelers Practice Squad, Cut Linebacker

The Detroit Lions have made a series of roster moves ahead of their Week 3 home contest against the New York Jets.

According to the official NFL transaction wire, the Lions have signed safety Bishop Fitzgerald off of the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad, meaning he is now on the active 53-man roster.

In corresponding moves, linebacker Joe Bachie was cut and Avonte Maddox was officially placed on injured reserve. There remains one current spot open on the active roster.

The veteran defensive back injured his foot against the Buffalo Bills and will miss the remainder of the 2026 NFL season.

Fitzgerald, 23, went undrafted this offseason after playing collegiately at NC State and USC. He was signed to the Tennessee Titans, but was waived as part of the final NFL roster cuts in late August.

He was subsequently signed to the Steelers practice squad.

According to PFF, "Bishop Fitzgerald was a safety for the Pittsburgh Steelers who earned a 90.3 overall PFF defensive grade in the 2025 season, 7th among 910 qualified safeties. His PFF coverage grade of 90.4 ranked 8th among 910 qualified safeties. His run-defense grade of 71.2 ranked 377th at the position. He recorded 5 interceptions on the season. Fitzgerald broke up 3 passes in coverage. He allowed a 84.9 passer rating when targeted by opposing quarterbacks. He surrendered 17 receptions in coverage. He also contributed 49 solo tackles in run support and open-field situations."

In two seasons at NC State the 5'11 defensive back played in 26 games and recorded 97 tackles, five interceptions.

Could young players see action this week against Jets?

Head coach Dan Campbell was asked if Ahmed Hassanein and Ennis Rakestraw could see action week, as both have been inactive the first two week of the regular season.

“I mean they could," said Campbell. "That's one of those things we kind of have talked about and I thought about over the weekend. It's like, man, who deserves an opportunity here? Who's going to give us the best chance? Who do we need to get a look at? And so yeah, I mean right now I'm open to everything. I'm open and we're looking at everything. And so yeah, there are always a chance.”

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