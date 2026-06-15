Detroit Lions Isaac TeSlaa Shares Key To Working With Jared Goff

Detroit Lions second-year wideout Isaac TeSlaa wants to build off of the success he had throughout his rookie season in the National Football League.

The 2025 third-round pick has become well-known for his acrobatic catches early in his career.

Now that he has developed increased rapport with veteran signal-caller Jared Goff, there are elevated expectations for his sophomore campaign.

Timing and trust can take a while to develop, but TeSlaa feels the work he did with his teammates paid dividends.

"Last year, before we started the season, it was always my goal to get as many repetitions with him as I can," TeSlaa told Good Morning Football last week. "And even during the season and after practice, getting with him and a couple other receivers, because everything just comes down to timing and trust. If I can be available, and I can be where I’m supposed to be at when he thinks I’m going to be there, the biggest thing to J.G. is just timing."

Precision is paramount for the second-year wideout.

"Continue to work to get everything as precise as I can. Whatever that means is what I'm going to do. "Obviously 16 receptions is great, six touchdowns is awesome," TeSlaa explained. "But, I have bigger goals than that this coming season. So, I’m really looking forward to getting out there on the field."

Last season, TeSlaa secured 16 receptions on 27 overall targets. The hope is that this season Goff looks more his way, given he is going to likely have more plays where he is the primary target.

For Goff, having a new offensive coordinator and working to install the offense has been pleasant so far.

The primary objective is communication at this stage of the offseason.

“It’s communication," Goff told reporters. "It is knowing when to balance simple easy concepts with complexities that we can all handle. And then knowing how to install, how to keep it fun and keep the energy up and how to hold guys accountable and lead and be able to be in front of a room. He’s great at it. It’s awesome. It’s a lot of fun to be in a room with him.”

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