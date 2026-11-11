Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff Surprisingly Lands on Week 10 Injury Report

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff surprisingly popped up on the initial Week 10 injury report.

Goff was listed as limited due to a chest injury. Others listed as non-participants included Cade Mays, D.J. Reed and Sione Vaki. There is no indication the 32-year-old will miss the game in Germany.

Following a victory against the Miami Dolphins, the coaching staff decided to conduct a walkthrough practice on Wednesday at the teams Allen Park Performance Center.

The participation levels reported are an estimate of a players participation level, had the practice been traditionally conducted.

Others limited included Amon-Ra St. Brown, Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch.

Detroit's offensive line had their struggles early in the Week 9 contest against the AFC East squad. Miles Frazier did not have the best showing in his first appearance this season as a starter.

The former No. 1 overall pick was subjected to early hits, as Miami's defense brought pressure and were also able to able to secure an interception.

“Yeah, just settle in a little bit. I thought they did a good job up front applying some of that pressure and forcing a turnover," said Goff. "I wish I would have eaten that probably or checked it down, probably would have served us better there. But yeah, they did a good job, and I thought we just settled in eventually and started running the ball well, had those two explosives back-to-back on that one drive.”

Goff credited the defense postgame for keeping the team in the game, as the offense struggled to find the end zone.

“They've been playing so well," Goff said. "They deserve so much credit and figuring it out and going through the storm that they were going through early on, and now playing at such an elite level. And really keeping us in these games and allowing us to kind of find our footing at times, certainly today, they deserve so much credit.”

Lions' Week 10 Wednesday Injury Report

C Cade Mays -- Ankle (NP)

CB D.J. Reed -- Hip (NP)

RB Sione Vaki -- Ankle (NP)

QB Jared Goff -- Chest (LP)

S Kerby Joseph -- Knee (LP)

S Brian Branch -- Hip (LP)

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown -- Rib (LP)

DE DJ Wonnum -- Concussion (FP)

RB Jacob Saylors -- Neck/Hamstring (FP)

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