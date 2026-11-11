Detroit Lions Injury Updates: DJ Wonnum, D.J. Reed, Cade Mays

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell provided health updates on key defenders DJ Wonnum and D.J. Reed, as well as center Cade Mays, ahead of the teams Week 10 contest against the New England Patriots.

The former NFL tight end said Wonnum will participate in practice on Wednesday afternoon. Barring any setbacks, the veteran defender should be ready to play this week against the AFC East powerhouse.

Mays and Reed are considered doubtful at best for the game set to take place overseas in Germany.

When asked, the sixth-year head man said left guard Christian Mahogany will be back with the starters along the offensive line at practice today.

Appearing on 97.1 The Ticket earlier this week, Campbell indicated he needed to stand by his word when addressing the rules broken on multiple times by the former sixth-round draft pick.

Mahogany did not play any offensive snaps against the Dolphins, as he was disciplined for violating team rules.

"Look, if you say you’re gonna do something, you better hold up to it, otherwise you’re gonna lose respect of the people around you," said Campbell. "Because if I’m sitting in that seat and I say one thing and then I don’t do it, I would immediately lose respect for that person. So we stick by what we say we’re gonna do here."

Quarterback Jared Goff noted, following the Lions 19-9 victory against Miami, how their Week 9 opponent stifled the offense in the first half, prior to adjustments being made.

“I thought defensively, I thought they did a good job against us and played with good depth, made us keep the ball underneath. I thought they rushed really well and tackled really well," said Goff. "They did a good job, and we certainly had our opportunities to blow it open a little bit earlier than that and didn't take advantage of them. Some self-inflicted wounds, some penalties pre-snap and took us a minute to get going there, obviously, but when we did, did enough to win."

Goff later added, "It has been six different ways and four in a row now in four different ways, and that's the hallmark of a good team is when you're able to find different ways to win repeatedly and just sticking in it. Defense played well, I thought, all day, but I can only speak for us offensively. Like just one more time, chop wood one more time, chop wood one more time. It doesn't matter who you're playing, what their record is, this is NFL and they were giving us all we could handle. We just kept chopping wood, kept chopping wood and felt good about the way we finished it.”

Coach Campbell with injury updates on DJ Wonnum, D.J. Reed and Cade Mays. pic.twitter.com/frXwqG6c1a — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 11, 2026

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