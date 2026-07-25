Detroit Lions Rookies Will Report to 2026 Training Camp

The Detroit Lions 2026 NFL rookie draft class is set to report to the team's Allen Park Performance Center on Saturday July 25.

Detroit's draft class, especially the first two picks, have the potential to contribute to Dan Campbell's squad early in their careers.

Offensive Tackle Blake Miller and defensive end Derrick Moore are expected to learn quickly in order to fill holes in the trenches.

On SI NFL Draft analyst Justin Melo ranked the Lions draft class 11th overall, highlighting that pairing him with Penei Sewell will serve to re-establish the team's identity.

As Melo explained in a piece ranking rookies poised to change everything, "Drafting Blake Miller and pairing him with Penei Sewell at offensive tackle will help the Detroit Lions rediscover their identity, and they'll re-establish themselves as postseason contenders again in 2026 after a disappointing 2025 season."

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The former Clemson Tigers offensive tackle learned from several veterans on the team throughout spring football.

Even though the team was not donning pads, Miller focused heavily on his technique the first couple months at OTAs and mandatory minicamp.

“You can still go out there and be fast off the ball. It doesn’t mean you’re going to try and kill people once you’re getting into the fit, but you can be fast too to fit. You can improve your technique. Technique is, that’s a mountain you’re always climbing," said Miller. "No one’s got perfect technique out here and everyone’s trying to move it.

"So, just continuing to hone that familiarity with the playbook. Like I said, looking at Xs and Os can only help you so much getting out there and repping it," Miller added. "Those reps are what build, for me, the best memory and then also too, you kind of learn how people are going to play things a little bit and you get that experience.”

While veteran D.J. Wonnum is expected to be the starter early in the season, Moore can earn opportunities to rush the passer in clear passing situations.

Detroit added multiple defensive ends to the roster this offseason, indicating Moore must compete to move up the depth chart.

Veterans are required to report on Tuesday, July 28, ahead of the first practice the following morning.

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