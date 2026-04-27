Detroit Lions Late-Round Picks Who Have Best Chance to Make Roster

On a roster as deep as the Detroit Lions, there will be obstacles for late-round picks when it comes to making the final cut.

The Lions made double-digit additions in free agency, then seven additions in the 2026 Draft over the weekend. As a result, it will be competitive for players looking to suit up for the team in the regular season.

General manager Brad Holmes added lots of value on the final day of the draft, and some of the picks have early reviews indicating they could be impact contributors sooner rather than later.

Here are the Lions' three late-round picks who have the best chance of making the roster in 2026.

LB Jimmy Rolder

The addition of Rolder gave the Lions six linebackers, with the signing of Erick Hunter as an undrafted free agent giving them seven total. With the impact that players at this position can have on special teams, the Lions could theoretically keep all seven and find roles for all of them.

However, Rolder won't earn a roster spot based on a current lack of depth. Rather, he was one of the best tacklers in college a year ago and showed plenty of promise in what was his only year as a starter for Michigan in 2025.

He battled some injuries that limited his impact early in college, but found his way to the top of the depth chart as a senior. In 2025, he notched 73 tackles, seven for loss, and had a miniscule missed tackle percentage of 4.7.

Detroit lost one of its top linebackers in Alex Anzalone during free agency this offseason, and Rolder profiles as an instant contributor to their special teams units with the potential of becoming Anzalone's replacement in the coming years.

CB Keith Abney II

Drafted in the fifth-round, Abney offers the Lions a lot of value. Many analysts had him in their top-100 prospects, and the Lions drafted him with the 157th pick. In addition to that, he seems like an ideal fit for the Lions with his physicality and experience in man-coverage.

Abney is undersized at 5-foot-9, but plays with a fiery edge that makes him exactly what the Lions have desired from their secondary in the Holmes era. He allowed an opposing completion percentage of just 44 percent on passes thrown his way in his final season at Arizona State.

Detroit has D.J. Reed and Terrion Arnold at the top of their depth chart, with the potential for Ennis Rakestraw to grow into a role as well. However, Abney could find a quicker way to playing time by moving to the slot, where he could compete with free agent newcomer Roger McCreary.

Regardless of where he winds up fitting best, there's a lot of value in holding on to Abney based solely on how well he fits Detroit's defensive identity.

DT Skyler Gill-Howard

The Lions added to their defensive line rotation with the selection of Gill-Howard. The Texas Tech product took a unique path to the pros, beginning his career at Upper Iowa before walking on at Northern Illinois and eventually making a position change from linebacker.

Gill-Howard has plenty of athleticism, and is another physical player. The interior defensive line is another position where the Lions are lacking some depth, and as a result they will benefit from having Gill-Howard in the mix.

Even if Gill-Howard doesn't have a big snap count early, his prowess against the run and sneaky ability to get after the passer gives him value. He could wind up carving out a nice career if all goes well, and the Lions would be wise to hang on to him early and give him opportunities.