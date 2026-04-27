5 Must-Know Things About New Detroit Lions CB Keith Abney II

On Saturday, Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes saw the NFL Draft board fall perfectly into the fifth round.

After selecting linebacker Jimmy Rolder out of Michigan in the fourth round, the Lions saw Keith Abney II of Arizona State fall into their laps at pick no. 157.

Lions On SI identified Abney as a player to watch in October 2025, with the sticky man coverage corner fitting what Motown wants from their corners. He would have been viewed as a bargain pick in round four, and is a pick with no hesitation in the fifth.

Here are five must-know things about the newest member of the Detroit secondary.

National Champion Roller Skating Background

Abney II grew up as a roller blader in his youth, with the desire to go fast and his competitive fire leading the corner to National Championships in roller blading. While he has stopped lacing up the skates in favor of football cleats, there was value gained.

At the NFL Combine in February, Abney II credited it with helping his core strength and translating to the gridiron.

Team Leader With Sun Devils

Abney II made the Lions four-for-four in taking players that have “stuck the course” in staying with their collegiate program since signing day. The All-Big 12 selection flipped to Utah State on signing day to play with an Arizona State coming off a disappointing season.

Abney stuck with Arizona State and Kenny Dillingham and helped lead them to a College Football Playoff berth in 2024 after going 3-9 during his freshman campaign. During the CFP year, Abney was a member of the Pat Tillman Leadership Council.

Multi-Sport Athlete

While rollerblading may have been his best sport as a child, Abney excelled on more than just the track and the gridiron. In middle school, Abney was a five-sport athlete, also running track and field, along with playing baseball and basketball.

Even on the football field, Abney originally shined as a wide receiver with Red Oak High School in Texas before taking his talents to Waxahachie for his last two seasons. In his senior campaign with Waxahachie, Abney scored three touchdowns while not on offense, with a pick six, kick return, and punt return touchdown.

Undersized With Heart

Abney II is undersized, at only 5-foot-9, but the Sun Devil was an outside corner during his time with Arizona State. D.J. Reed is a player to compare with Abney, as both man coverage corners are on the smaller end of the scale.

Flipping on the tape, Abney II has a physicality that outmatches his frame, and it is clear that the corner has no qualms or “non-aggression” pacts with receivers. The one thing for Abney to clean up in holding and pass interference penalties.

Abney II is also extremely young, being a “three-and-done,” serving the bare minimum time out of high school before heading to the NFL.

Making local history

Abney II comes from the football-rich state of Texas, and naturally, both of his high schools have produced Division I talent.

Waxahachie High School can now call Abney II their tenth NFL product, with the most recent being 2024 undrafted free agent Demani Richardson, currently with the Carolina Panthers.

The last player from Waxahachie to be drafted is a slightly familiar name with Lions fans, that being Jalen Reagor. A former division rival with the Minnesota Vikings, Reagor was a first round pick out of TCU in 2020 for the Philadelphia Eagles.