Detroit Lions Make Surprising Cut Ahead of Saints Game

The Detroit Lions have made a decision on two defensive linemen, just 48 hours before their season-opener against the New Orleans Saints.

According to multiple reports, the Lions have released defensive linemen Levi Onwuzurike from the active roster and rookie Tyre West from the practice squad.

Onwuzurike has battled multiple injuries and has not lived up to expectations through the first five years of his career. He was on the roster bubble all throughout training camp, but ended up making the initial 53-man roster.

Last season, he missed the entire year after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

It may not necessarily mean it is the end of the road completely for the former second-round pick.

If a player is on the Week 1 53-man roster, their contract becomes fully guaranteed. Onwuzurike could find himself back on the practice squad, if the move was roster manipulation.

He may also find himself back on the active roster, if the front office wants him to remain with the organization.

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Did Rams loss impact Lions plans for game in Germany?

After the Los Angeles Rams sluggish performance against the San Francisco 49ers, many are wondering if the Lions would adapt their travel plans to arrive in Germany much earlier.

As it stands, the team plans to arrive just a couple days before the kickoff against the New England Patriots.

Dan Campbell was asked Friday who the team consulted with to make their travel decisions.

“We've put in a lot of work with a lot of specialists. Our crew talks to a lot of people. Man, I've basically been over there a number of times, three different times, and that wasn't Germany, but it was England and it's not that far off," said Campbell. "So, I've got a pretty good idea of what both of them are like. You go out there for a week, you go out two days early.

"And ultimately, man, the team that is ready to go is ready to go and you’ve got the most energy and you're locked in. But my thoughts, because I know that's coming up with Germany, is we play this game and then we're just going to go to Germany, so we're ready.”

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