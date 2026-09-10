Spot the Ball: 10 Thoughts Ahead of Detroit Lions 2026 Season Opener

The Detroit Lions play their first game of the regular season Sunday.

After a long offseason and a renewed focus from the organization, the Lions will finally take the turf at Ford Field with a chance to go 1-0 against the New Orleans Saints.

Here are 10 thoughts ahead of the Lions' regular season opener against the Saints.

Starting fast

The Lions are eager to bounce back after a last-place finish last season in the NFC North. They believe that is well below their standard, which had been established with back-to-back division titles over the past two seasons.

I think a fast start is crucial for the Lions on Sunday. A strong start from the opening kickoff will electrify the Ford Field crowd, which will make it challenging for the Saints and their young quarterback.

Look for the Lions to try to make a big play early on offense, as a deep completion from Jared Goff to Jameson Williams could set the tone from the start.

Player to watch

The player I'm watching the closest heading into the regular season is offensive tackle Blake Miller. The first-round pick is set to start in his NFL debut, and will have to handle a big responsibility protecting quarterback Jared Goff.

Everything we saw from Miller in the preseason was promising, and his track record of durability seems to indicate he can withstand playing the position and do so at a high level. However, there could be some bumps and bruises along the way for the rookie.

The Saints can be a surprise team in the NFC

Many fans are eager to see the Lions breeze to victory in their opener, but I think the Saints could be a darkhorse playoff contender in 2026. The NFC South is up for grabs, with the Panthers winning the division last year, and the Saints have intriguing young talent.

I was impressed with Tyler Shough's performance late in the year, and believe he could be in store for a big year now that he's fully established. He has weapons around him, and with Kellen Moore entering his second year the Saints' offense could get a continuity boost.

Ultimately, I think the Lions are still the more talented team, but I wouldn't be surprised to see this one go down to the wire.

Petzing's debut

The keys to the Lions' offense have been turned over to new coordinator Drew Petzing, and Sunday marks his first regular season game in the role. The Lions got off to a slow start last year under John Morton, and though they hung up 52 points in the second game, Morton was relieved of play-calling duties in Week 10.

As a result, first impressions can be fleeting. However, Petzing's chemistry with quarterback Jared Goff has been praised throughout camp and there are high expectations entering the season.

Though the Lions' passing game draws plenty of deserved hype, I'm most eager to see Petzing's run game schemes. Jahmyr Gibbs has potential to be an Offensive Player of the Year candidate, and I'm interested to see if Petzing can scheme the talented back to a big game on Sunday.

Secondary questions

Defensively, the Lions have their biggest questions in the defensive backfield. D.J. Reed and Rock Ya-Sin are the expected starters at corner, with Chuck Clark, Avonte Maddox and Thomas Harper all in the mix at safety.

Injuries will keep stars Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch on the sideline for at least the first four weeks, meaning players like Clark, Maddox and Harper will get opportunities to make solid early impressions. However, depth will be a concern in both areas.

Players like Ennis Rakestraw and Keith Abney II could get their first extended looks, with Abney being a rookie and Rakestraw entering his third year after injuries severely limited him in the first two.

With Shough's ability to stretch the field, I'm eager to see if the Lions are up to the task.

Just for kicks

Jake Bates' two missed extra point performance the Indianapolis Colts in the preseason was eyebrow-raising. After a consistent first season, Bates' performance dipped slightly last year, and my concerns were compounded by up-and-down reports out of training camp.

To be clear, I think Bates is up with the best in the league in terms of leg strength, and he has been extremely clutch for the team throughout the first two seasons. However, I do wonder if the Lions would've benefitted from adding competition in training camp, and am wondering just how long his runway will be if he starts slow in the regular season.

Home opener streak

The Lions are 2-3 in home openers under Dan Campbell, winning two in a row over the Rams (2024) and Chicago Bears (2025). Before that, they had losses to San Francisco (2021), Philadelphia (2022), Seattle (2023).

The Lions have an identical record in season openers, with a win over Kansas City in 2023 prior to the loss to Seattle and a loss at Green Bay prior to last year's win over the Bears.

The fan base will no doubt be fired up to see their team in action at home for the first time in the regular season, and Campbell has a chance to extend the winning streak in home openers to three in a row.

Best-case scenario

The Lions defer the opening coin toss, and Aidan Hutchinson takes down Tyler Shough for a third-down sack. Detroit is able to feed off that momentum with a Jahmyr Gibbs touchdown run after multiple big plays, and another three-and-out leads to another score.

Up two touchdowns early, the Lions withstand a charge from the Saints late in the first half to win by a comfortable margin to send the fans home happy. Jared Goff plays turnover-free football, and the Petzing era as offensive coordinator leads to a statement Week 1 win.

Worst-case scenario

The turnover bug bites Goff, and the secondary is picked apart by Shough. If the Lions can't generate heat on the young passer, he has the arm talent to test the defense vertically.

Shough throws two first-half scores, and the Lions' four-minute offense isn't enough to claw back as a late rally comes up just short. Goff throws two crucial interceptions, and the Saints win with a late drive that eats up the clock.

Bold prediction

My first bold prediction of the season is that Sunday belongs to Jameson Williams. The talented wideout has made strides each year, and appears to be the most complete receiver that he's been entering his fifth NFL season.

Williams tallies 150 receiving yards, helped by multiple long catches, and torches the Saints secondary. Elements of his game that have hindered him in the past, such as drops and inconsistency, seem to be a thing of the past, and he appears primed for a big season opener.