Injured Detroit Lions OL Could Return to Practice This Week
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The Detroit Lions could now have two key members of the roster return to practice this week.
According to head coach Dan Campbell, who spoke during his weekly radio interview on 97.1, shared an injury update on center Cade Mays.
After suffering a wrist injury, Mays started the season on the Physically Unable to Perform list, meaning he needed to wait until after the team played their first four games to participate in practice, or play in a regular season contest.
"He's doing great," said Campbell. "He and (Brian) Branch are on the same plan right now. So, the plan is to get them worked in the practice. We're waiting on the final call from the doctor on both to say, Yes, they can practice.' We'd love to get them going this week. Doesn't mean they're going to play."
Mays, 27, inked a three-year free agent contract extension this offseason, following a stint with the Carolina Panthers. In previous talks with reporters, the former NFL tight end expressed the team was likely targeting a return following the Week 6 bye.
Additional Detroit Lions NFL Insider Analysis: Branch, Williams, Ya-Sin Injury Updates
Juice Scruggs has filled in admirably in Mays' absence. The veteran offensive lineman was included as part of the deal that sent running back David Montgomery to the Houston Texans.
Offensive coordinator Drew Petzing shared last week how the success of the offensive line early in the season positively impacts the entire offense.
“You hit on it. It all starts there. It all starts up front in both phases," said Petzing. "And when you can control the line of scrimmage, it gives you a chance to do anything you want on offense and allows those skill players to do what they do best, starting with the quarterback. And you saw it there on the last big play, being able to step up, slide to the left and hit (Isaac TeSlaa) Tes for the big one. I mean, that was such a big play in the game, and it's all based on pass pro and winning your one-on-ones and the communication upfront. So, it's a big deal.”
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John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!