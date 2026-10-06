Injured Detroit Lions OL Could Return to Practice This Week

The Detroit Lions could now have two key members of the roster return to practice this week.

According to head coach Dan Campbell, who spoke during his weekly radio interview on 97.1, shared an injury update on center Cade Mays.

After suffering a wrist injury, Mays started the season on the Physically Unable to Perform list, meaning he needed to wait until after the team played their first four games to participate in practice, or play in a regular season contest.

"He's doing great," said Campbell. "He and (Brian) Branch are on the same plan right now. So, the plan is to get them worked in the practice. We're waiting on the final call from the doctor on both to say, Yes, they can practice.' We'd love to get them going this week. Doesn't mean they're going to play."

Mays, 27, inked a three-year free agent contract extension this offseason, following a stint with the Carolina Panthers. In previous talks with reporters, the former NFL tight end expressed the team was likely targeting a return following the Week 6 bye.

Additional Detroit Lions NFL Insider Analysis: Branch, Williams, Ya-Sin Injury Updates

Juice Scruggs has filled in admirably in Mays' absence. The veteran offensive lineman was included as part of the deal that sent running back David Montgomery to the Houston Texans.

Offensive coordinator Drew Petzing shared last week how the success of the offensive line early in the season positively impacts the entire offense.

“You hit on it. It all starts there. It all starts up front in both phases," said Petzing. "And when you can control the line of scrimmage, it gives you a chance to do anything you want on offense and allows those skill players to do what they do best, starting with the quarterback. And you saw it there on the last big play, being able to step up, slide to the left and hit (Isaac TeSlaa) Tes for the big one. I mean, that was such a big play in the game, and it's all based on pass pro and winning your one-on-ones and the communication upfront. So, it's a big deal.”

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