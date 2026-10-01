Detroit Lions OG Absent Thursday Practice, DE Returns

The Detroit Lions returned to the practice field on Thursday afternoon to resume their preparations for a Sunday Night Football contest against the Carolina Panthers.

Offensive guard Ben Bartch was not spotted, during the viewing portion of practice that was open to the media, according to league sources.

Defensive end DJ Wonnum returned, after missing practice on Wednesday.

Dan Campbell was asked this week about the improved play of the offensive line in Week 3. Unfortunately, injuries forced the coaching staff to play Bartch and Larry Borom against the Buffalo Bills.

With left tackle Blake Miller and guard Christian Mahogany back in the lineup, the protection improved and the offense was able to effectively rush the football.

“Yeah, I felt like we played much better. We played much better against the Jets and certainly against Buffalo. And what's encouraging is we got Blake (Miller) back in there and then (Lions OL Christian) Mahogany goes in there and both of those guys played well," said Campbell. "And the longer we can get them all to play together, the more growth is going to transpire. The longer that Tate (Ratledge) and Blake play together, the better we're going to be.

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"Juice (Scruggs) is settling in nicely at center. He's getting better. And so, to have those guys in there together and play the way they played, protection, run game, it's encouraging," Campbell commented further. "And so, they're only going to get better. So, I like where they're at right now, but there again, we've got a big challenge this week.”

Quarterback Jared Goff was also encouraged with the play of the offensive line.

“Yeah, I thought it was good," Goff exploained. "I thought we started to come together after those first two drives and protected really well. I thought those backs stepped up and did a good job. (Jets LB) Demario (Davis) a tough guy to block, man. He comes downhill heavy and he's been doing it at a high level for a really long time and I thought that did a good job.”

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