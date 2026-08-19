Detroit Lions TE Misses Wednesday Practice, Jameson Williams Returns

The Detroit Lions returned to the practice field on Wednesday afternoon, following a walkthrough that occurred 24 hours prior.

While key players returned, one integral member of the offense did not suit up and practice, days ahead of the Lions second preseason game against the Washington Commanders. The Saturday afternoon contest is set to take place at Ford Field.

Star tight end Sam LaPorta was not spotted participating at all at practice. There were no reports as to why he was absent, as has been a participant in recent practices.

Those not participating at the final practice that was open for supporters to attend included LaPorta, Isiah Pacheco, Giovanni Manu, Ben Bartch, Cade Mays, Mekhi Wingo, Payton Turner, Damone Clark, Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph.

Head coach Dan Campbell will next address reporters on Thursday afternoon and could update why the former first-round pick did not participate.

Jameson Williams, Nick Whiteside and Myles Adams each returned to practice and were participants during individual and team periods.

Additional Lions Insider Analysis: Updated Defensive Players Who Are Currently on Bubble Watch

Explaining rotation of players competing for nickel cornerback spot

In recent practices, the team has deployed several different players at nickel cornerback with the first- and second-team defense.

Rookie Keith Abney had his fair share of reps on Wednesday at nickel with the fist team defense. Other days, Christian Izien has been working with the top unit.

Dan Campbell explained to reporters earlier this week about the nickel cornerback competition.

“I think we're giving them all an opportunity and we use nickels for different jobs here depending on what the situation is," said Campbell. "And so, that's some of it. It's also, man, who's your best cover guy? Who's your best in the box player? Who's your best blitzer? And who's your best processor, the guy who's going to put out fires for you, is just headsy, gets it? So, I think that's why we're rotating a lot of guys. We're trying to figure out really who can do what.

"And it's kind of the same thing. Once you figure that out, then you need those guys to play together. Get these safeties together, get the corners together," Campbell commented further. "We’ve got (D.J.) Reed’s back, Rock (Ya-Sin)’s doing a good job, and those other guys, and kind of piece together and let them play.”

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