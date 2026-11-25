Former Detroit Lions team principal owner and emeritus Martha Firestone Ford died Tuesday, November 24, at the age of 101.

Ford began holding majority control of the team beginning in 2014, as she was passed ownership of the team after the death of her husband William Clay Ford. She became an emeritus of the team beginning in 2020, when she turned control over to her daughter Sheila Ford Hamp.

The Lions have been owned by the Ford family since William Clay Ford purchased the team for $4.5 million in 1963. In the Ford family's time as owners, the Lions have never won a championship. They won four titles before the Super Bowl era began, but have never appeared in the big game.

In Martha Firestone Ford's tenure as the team's majority owner, the Lions amassed a 45-50-1 regular season record and were 0-2 in their appearances in the postseason. Since turning the team over to Hamp, the Lions have found some sustained success as the team hired the tandem of head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes.

Under their leadership, the Lions have won two NFC North titles over the past three seasons and made an NFC Championship appearance in 2023.

"For over 60 years, Mrs. Ford has been an owner of the Detroit Lions. In 1963, she and her husband, William Clay Ford, purchased full control of the team," read a press release from the Lions Tuesday. "Upon her husband's passing in 2014, she assumed sole control of the franchise. In 2020, she transitioned to emeritus status where she served until her passing.

"In her most recent role as Owner/Chair Emeritus, Mrs. Ford supported her four children – Principal Owner/Chair Sheila Ford Hamp, Owner/Vice Chair Martha Ford Morse, Owner/Vice Chair William Clay Ford Jr., and Owner/Vice Chair Elizabeth Ford Kontulis – as they assumed leadership responsibilities within the family franchise. Today the Ford family proudly carries forward the legacy established by Mr. and Mrs. Ford, preserving the values, love, and passion that have shaped a family tradition spanning multiple generations."

Martha Ford was an active member of the Detroit community, making numerous financial contributions and donations to local projects. Among them were improvements to Ford Field and Detroit Lions Inspire Change.

Additionally, Ford held significant leadership roles in organizations such as Merrill Palmer Skillman Institute, University Liggett School, Children's Home of Detroit and Edsel and Elanor Field House.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell also commented on the passing of Ford Tuesday in a written statement.

"Martha was special. She cared so deeply about her family, the players, their fans, and the city of Detroit," Goodell's statement read. "She was committed to making the Lions—and the game of football—better. Martha and her husband, William Clay Ford, led the franchise with dignity and integrity. We will miss her kindness and sweet sense of humor. We extend our deepest condolences to her children, the entire Ford family, and the Lions’ organization.”

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