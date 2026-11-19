The officiating crew for the Detroit Lions' Week 11 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has been revealed.

When the Lions return to Ford Field on Sunday, their game against Tampa Bay will be officiated by Adrian Hill and his crew. Hill has been a lead referee since the 2019 season, and has officiated nine Lions games in his career with Detroit holding a 3-6 record in those games.

Hill did not ref a Lions game last year, with his most recent assignment for Detroit coming in the 2024 season when he presided over their shootout loss to the Buffalo Bills at Ford Field.

It has been a bit of an up-and-down year for Hill. He drew the assignment for the first game of the NFL season in Seattle between the Seahawks and Patriots, but also served a one-game suspension for an incident during his Week 5 assignment.

In that game, which was between the Minnesota Vikings and Miami Dolphins, Hill was knocked to the ground inadvertandly by Vikings linebacker Eric Wilson, who was blocked into the ref by Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon.

After the collision, Hill appeared to get up angrily and had choice words for Wilson. The NFL reviewed the incident and elected to suspend him one game for unprofessional conduct.

Hill also has some history with the Lions. He officiated Detroit's 37-35 loss to the Minnesota Vikings that would be the final game of the Matt Stafford era and end the 2020 season.

In that game, the Lions appeared to have a stop when Tracy Walker had a sack of Kirk Cousins on a fourth-down early in the fourth quarter, but Walker was called for a controversial roughing the passer penalty. The penalty extended the drive and led to a Vikings touchdown.

Sunday's game between the Lions and Buccaneers won't be the first time Hill has presided over a game between these two teams. He was the head ref when these squads met at Ford Field in 2019, with the Tom Brady-led Buccaneers winning 38-17.

Hill's crew ranks fifth in the league in flags per game with 16, and his total of nine penalties dismissed is the least amongst any crew that has officiated more than two games. He is coming off reffing the Monday Night Football game between the Ravens and Chargers, which featured a season-low in flags for his crew with 10.

The most common flags thrown by his crew are false start and offensive holding, as there have been 30 and 23 total flags in those categories by his crew.

This was flagged for roughing the passer. Horrendous. pic.twitter.com/c1tA7j89Ao — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) January 3, 2021

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