Detroit Lions Place Free Agent Defensive End On Injured Reserve List

The Detroit Lions eventually had to make a decision on defensive end Payton Turner. He missed the majority of his first training camp dealing with a back injury.

On Thursday afternoon, the team placed the 27-year-old on the injured reserve list. In a corresponding move, the team made the signing of cornerback Eric Scott Jr. official.

It was unfortunate the former New Orleans Saints and Dallas Cowboys defender could not contribute to a defensive line that took strides forward this summer.

Ahmed Hassanein, Derrick Moore and D.J. Wommun each had productive periods throughout the summer, giving supporters hope the defensive line will improve in 2026.

Aidan Hutchinson had a dominant summer, fueling hopes he will be in the Defensive Player of the Year race this season.

Turner has been battling injuries the past couple of years. He was placed on injured reserve last season due to a rib injury.

General manager Brad Holmes also was not able to get any productivity out of Marcus Davenport, who was injured all throughout his tenure in Motown.

Additional NFL Insider Analysis: Detroit Lions Address If Defensive Line Will Need To Adapt Playing More Nickel

Final training camp practice

Prior to a schedule team scrimmage, head coach Dan Campbell spoke to reporters before the team heads out on the road to face the Indianapolis Colts in the final preseason game.

“Last big day here, we're going to get really good work with a number of guys," said Campbell. "There'll be a lot of these guys that will be playing in this game – won't get a ton, but they're going to get some reps today. And then certainly, the Indy game will be big. There are still spots available, jobs available. And really for even a lot of these guys, man, we want to give a lot of exposure to some of these guys to give them the best opportunity to put their best stuff on tape, whether it's here or for another team. They've earned that. And so, they're going to get a lot of reps, a lot of snaps, and it'll be good exposure for them.”

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