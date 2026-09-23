Detroit Lions Planned Use of WR Isaac TeSlaa Does Not Justify Selection

Detroit Lions wide receivers coach Scottie Montgomery raised eyebrows when he discussed with local reporters the opportunities offensively for second-year wideout Isaac TeSlaa.

According to Brad Galli, "Scottie Montgomery said Isaac TeSlaa's "opportunities are going to be limited. He said the Lions first and second progressions have been open, so TeSlaa's main opportunities are going to be in "pressure situations" on fourth down and red zone."

There is the possibility of gamesmanship, especially a coach openly talking about how a player could be used, but the offense has not utilized TeSlaa in the passing attack much at all.

Through the first two games of the 2026 NFL season, TeSlaa has secured two receptions for a total of 26 yards.

It is quite difficult at this time, given the struggles of the defense, to justify why general manager Brad Holmes gave up multiple third-round picks to move up 30 spots to select TeSlaa in the 2025 draft.

Detroit's roster was not in the position for luxury picks, given the growing need for depth along the offensive line and in the secondary. The team has largely failed in adding impactful free agents externally, making each draft pick coveted and valuable.

TeSlaa is a physical receiver with a blocking presence, but that type of player could have been added in the later rounds last year or this year.

He may eventually turn into a productive receiver, but the window for Detroit to a viable Super Bowl contender is not going to stay open forever.

Dan Campbell's reaction to scoring 31 points two weeks in a row

The Lions' offense has scored 62 points through two weeks, giving many confidence the unit can be productive throughout the season.

Dan Campbell was asked about his satisfication with the offensive production to start the season.

"Well yea. There's just an inconsistency right now. I mean, the 31 are nice, but you're getting to 31 and you're down two scores. We just have to be more consistent, and we've got to convert on some of these third- and fourth-downs," said Campbell. "And I think that's some of the big things. And I brought this up before, but two of the things that really, out of all of it, just offensively, I bring this up again, in New Orleans, it's the first-and-goal at the one and we have to settle for a field goal. That's just, that cannot happen.

"And then we're at 2nd-and-1. We've got a chance there early in that game too, 'Hey, we're going to keep this.' And we get a sack and then we have a snap – the whole thing. And we self-destruct and go backwards. Those are the things we can't have," Campbell added. "We’ve just got to clean up the consistency of what we do. Once we convert, we're pretty good."

The former NFL tight indicated producing consistently on offense can alleviate the growing pressure on the defense.

"We've got a rhythm, and we start moving here and get our guys the ball and our guys feed off of that. We get some momentum, but those are the things we've got to cut out," said Campbell. "And as always, we've got to take care of the football. We've done a pretty good job, but you just mentioned it. These guys go after the football, the way they play an aggressive style.

"We've got to protect it. We've got to get them on defense. And offensively when our opportunity is there, we have to strike. We have to be able to strike because that alone is going to alleviate a lot of stress on our defense.”

Scottie Montgomery said Isaac TeSlaa's "opportunities are going to be limited."



He said the Lions first and second progressions have been open, so TeSlaa's main opportunities are going to be in "pressure situations" on fourth down and red zone. pic.twitter.com/NPKvYZuMhI — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) September 23, 2026

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