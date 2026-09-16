Lions Rookie and Sophomore Power Rankings: Can WR Achieve Breakout?

The Detroit Lions have gotten some solid early returns from their draft picks.

In the preseason, multiple players from their last two draft classes had solid showings and made their respective cases for bigger roles. Now that the regular season has begun, a more clear picture has emerged regarding how they will be utilized.

Here’s a ranking of the Lions’ rookies and sophomores heading into the second week of the season.

12.) WR Kendrick Law

Law is out for the season with a torn ACL suffered in offseason workouts. Had he avoided the injury, there may have been a role for him on special teams. However, the Lions will have to wait on the returns of this investment until the start of next season.

11.) LB Jimmy Rolder

After missing most of training camp with an injury, Rolder was inactive for the Lions’ season-opener. He wasn’t listed on the injury report at the conclusion of the week, however the team may be taking their time with his return to prevent him reinjuring the ailment before he’s ready to fully return. He will likely have a role at some point early in the season, but for now it appears the team is taking his recovery slowly.

10.) EDGE Ahmed Hassanein

Like Rolder, Hassanein was an inactive for the season opener. With no apparent injury as of late, it appears Hassanein was a healthy scratch and may have work to do to carve out a role after a pretty solid training camp.

9.) OL Miles Frazier

Frazier has carved out a depth spot on Detroit’s offensive line. He is behind Ben Bartch as a backup guard, as it was Bartch who replaced the injured Christian Mahogany when he went down in the first quarter. Frazier didn’t log any offensive snaps in Sunday’s game, but did play five special teams snaps.

8.) EDGE Eric O’Neill

The Lions kept O’Neill as an undrafted free agent after a strong preseason, and he immediately proved his value on special teams in the season-opener. He made three tackles on special teams, including two solos, and was a key part of the team’s coverage units on punts and kicks. O’Neill played four snaps on defense and 17 on special teams in the opener.

7.) CB Keith Abney II

Abney had a solid workload in his NFL debut, and should play a significant role moving forward. The Lions' secondary was decimated in the second-half of Sunday's game, and as a result Detroit could explore getting Abney more reps.

While he is expected to play predominantly slot corner, there could be some opportunities available for him on the boundary. Abney was active ahead of third-year cornerback Ennis Rakestraw, which is a promising sign on where he stands on the depth chart.

6.) EDGE Derrick Moore

After an injury late in camp limited him, Moore was active in the opener and played a rotational role. He logged 18 snaps, but didn’t record any tackles or pressures in Sunday’s game. The Lions have an established hierarchy with Aidan Hutchinson and D.J. Wonnum at the top, along with Tyler Lacy playing the big end position.

Moore will likely get opportunities once again on Thursday, and time will tell exactly what impact he can have as he gets more comfortable in his role at the professional level.

5.) WR Isaac TeSlaa

There are high hopes for TeSlaa in his second season, as he flashed some serious ability as a rookie last year. However, he was a non-factor in Sunday’s game through the air, as he recorded just one target and no catches.

That’s not to say it was all bad for TeSlaa against the Saints, as he did have some good blocks in the run game which was a big part of why the Lions liked him in the first place. However, the hope is for him to be more productive in the passing game going forward.

4.) DT Skyler Gill-Howard

Gill-Howard was expected to have a role in the opener after an exceptional performance in the preseason, but his workload on Sunday exceeded many expectations. He played 47 snaps, second amongst interior defensive linemen behind only Alim McNeill.

He recorded two pressures on Sunday, showing spurts of that pass-rush spurt that helped him in the preseason. While his heavy snap count could be because of the fact that he’s most effective in passing situations and the Saints had plenty of them, there’s reason to believe he can be a consistent member of the rotation and elevate the pass-rush throughout the season.

3.) DT Tyleik Williams

Williams is poised for a big role on the defensive interior in his second season. The Lions’ 2025 first-round pick played 35 snaps Sunday and recorded one pressure, along with grading out well overall defensively via Pro Football Focus.

While Williams has some work to do in terms of impacting the game through the pass-rush, he has the ability to be a consistent run-stuffer in early downs. He’s a nice compliment for McNeill in base downs.

2.) OT Blake Miller

Miller held his own in his NFL debut, allowing just one pressure in pass-protection. The Clemson product also played well in the run game, which is a positive sign as he is replacing a decade-long staple of the offensive line in Taylor Decker.

There is some concern about his availability for Thursday with an ankle injury, but that may only be because the team has a quick turnaround and isn’t expected to be long-term. It’s been just one game, but Miller appears to be a good fit for Detroit’s scheme.

1.) OG Tate Ratledge

Ratledge has been trending toward a breakout since the beginning of training camp, as he’s been cemented as the team’s starting right guard. After starting every game last year as a rookie, Ratledge has the potential to have a big second season.

With all the uncertainty on the left side at guard, Ratledge has stabilized the right guard position and provides an experienced option next to the rookie Miller. He appears set to have a solid year as long as he remains healthy.