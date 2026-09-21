Detroit Lions Planning Workouts With Several Defensive Backs

The Detroit Lions are planning to address their defensive backs room after extended time off.

According to NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler, the Lions will host a group of defensive backs at the teams Allen Park Performance Center.

As Fowler explained in a recent report, "The Detroit Lions are working out a group of defensive backs Monday, per sources. Veterans Jordan Fuller and Jalen Mills (a Lion in 2025) are among the participants. Detroit has given up 71 points through the first two weeks and is depleted in the secondary."

Fuller, 28, was a sixth-round pick of the Los Angeles Rams back in 2020.

Last offseason, the Atlanta Falcons inked Fuller to a one-year deal worth $1.33 million. He suffered a knee injury in the Falcons Week 2 contest against the Minnesota. After being placed on the injured reserve list, he was availble to return in late October. In six games for the NFC South squad, Fuller secured two combined tackles. Fuller was released in early December and spent time on the practice squad to end the season.

Mills has familiarity with Detroit, as he was a waiver wire claim in December of 2025. The Houston Texans made the decision to claim defensive tackle Naquan Jones off waivers after being cut by the Los Angeles Chargers. As a result, Mills become expendable.

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The Detroit Lions are working out a group of defensive backs Monday, per sources. Veterans Jordan Fuller and Jalen Mills (a Lion in 2025) are among the participants.



Detroit has given up 71 points through the first two weeks and is depleted in the secondary. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 21, 2026

Detroit's secondary has been battling a myriad of injuries, including a recent injury to safety Avonte Maddox.

Unfortunately, Maddox did not have a strong start to the season and could miss extended time away from the field.

The secondary has had a rough start to the 2026 season, giving up explosive plays and struggling with miscommunication.

Rock Ya-Sin has not acclimated well at all to playing opposite of veteran cornerback D.J. Reed. After excelling in a reserve role in 2025, the Lions re-signed Ya-Sin to a one-year deal, hoping he could be the replacement for Terrion Arnold. The organization had to part ways with the former first-round pick due to his legal problems.

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