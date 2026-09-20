Detroit Lions Defense Has Had Historically Bad Start to 2026 Season

The Detroit Lions' defense has had a historically bad start to the 2026 NFL season.

In the first two weeks of the season, Kelvin Sheppard's unit has given up 63 first downs, tying the 1985 Colts for the second-most allowed in NFL history.

Detroit has given up 915 total yards, 10 touchdowns and 71 total points. Only the 2008 Lions, who finished that season without a single victory, gave up more yards to start a season.

Detroit's defense has not flourished under Sheppard's watch, resulting in many calling for his dismissal.

In five of their last eight regular season games, Detroit's defense has given up 30 or more points.

Against the the Buffalo Bills, the rush defense was abysmal, allowing a total of 203 yards on the ground. Many of the goals the defense has set, including limiting explosive plays, have not been met.

Additional Detroit Lions NFL Insider Analysis: 3 Risers, 2 Fallers After Loss to Buffalo Bills.

NFL insider says it is worth considering moving on from Kelvin Sheppard

NFL insider Albert Breer recently appeared on The Rich Eisen show and indicated if the performances continue to be this bad, Dan Campbell would have no choice but to consider moving on from Sheppard.

“I think if we see a couple more of these performances, then you’re start you’re going to start to see Sheppard on the spot," Breer said. "Now, like, to be fair to him, he’s a bright young coaching prospect, and the secondary has all kinds of issues.”

Detroit's defense has taken pride in being physical and stopping the run. Against the Bills, the team looked unprepared and undisciplined.

“I mean, you look at the run defense and the issues the run defense, they don’t have that same crutch that they have in the secondary with the front seven," said Breer. "I think that there were some things some people I’ve talked to have pointed out to me people who really know this stuff, obviously about the way the defense looked last night, and it looked undisciplined. They lost contain a bunch.”

While Breer does not think Campbell will make the move soon, he does acknowledge it is worth considering.

"I mean, I don’t like I’m not saying it’s likely or anything like that, but it’s worth at least considering at this point because this isn’t like a one-off,” Breer said. “The defense has been a little messy for a while now.”

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