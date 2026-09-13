Detroit Lions Reveal Week 1 Uniform Combination Against Saints

The Detroit Lions Week 1 uniform combination against the New Orleans Saints has been revealed.

According to the team, Dan Campbell's squad will don the all blue uniforms (blueberries) in the first game of the regular season in front of the home crowd.

One player who should excite the fans at Ford Field in the opener is running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

After signing a lucrative, long-term extension, the former first-round pick is now the focal point of the offense.

Saints defensive coordinator Brandon Staley told local reporters Gibbs has the ability to significantly impact a game both as a runner and as a receiver.

“He has the knockout punch both in the running game and in the passing game,” Staley explained during his Thursday media session. “He gets the top speed so quickly and his top speed is faster than yours. So, not only can he get the top speed quickly, but then his top speed is faster than yours. So, that sucks.

“And then in the passing game he can run routes out of the back field, he can split out wide, he’s extremely dangerous in the screen game. A very complete player. I think he’s a weapon no matter what he’s doing. He’s a hell of a player.”

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From a skill perspective, Detroit does feature other high-end offensive weapons. New offensive coordinator Drew Petzing is tasked with finding ways of spreading the football around.

“I think that Jahmyr has been the feature back for a few years now. I think who comes in after him will fill that second or third role. It’s not going to just be a one-man show, that’s not the way that the NFL is now anyway," said Staley. "They have a collection of guys on that team from a skill-position perspective.”

Jacob Saylors and Sione Vaki are also expected to get touches early in the season, as Isiah Pacheco attempts to work his way back from a back injury. To start the season, the former Kansas City Chiefs running back was placed on the injured reserve list.

It appears the LIONS will wear the all blue uniforms tomorrow. AKA 🫐#OnePride



https://t.co/gwKHMjo4GL — Mufasa1077 (@Mufasa1077) September 12, 2026

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