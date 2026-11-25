The Detroit Lions have released their official Week 12 NFL injury designation report.

According to the team, cornerback Ennnis Rakestraw has been ruled out due to his shoulder injury.

D.J. Wonnum and Chuck Clark have been listed as questionable this week. Head coach Dan Campbell indicated players on the injury report that have not been ruled out would likely be game time decisions against Ben Johnson's squad.

Cornerback D.J. Reed is off the injury report, indicating that he is set to play for the first time since Week 8. Rookie defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard was also ruled out, as he is set to miss the rest of the season due to a knee injury.

With Gill-Howard lost for the remainder of the 2026 season, the Bears could look to attack the interior of Detroit's defense with running back D'Andre Swift.

For Campbell, the offensive line will again be called upon to block defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons, one of the premier players at his position who was recently added to the Bears' roster in a trade with the Tennesee Titans.

The former NFL tight expressed Simmons is a disruptive player, similar to what Alim McNeill does for the Lions' defensive line.

“"I think it's very much like what Mac does for us. He's disruptive, right? He can play the run, he can get up the field. They move a lot over there anyway, just some of the pressures and some of them are run pressures just to get them on the move. And then some of it is they'll give him a little leeway here to take a gap," said Campbell "And so, when you're athletic and explosive like he is, you have got to be locked in every play because he can blow a rep up and he can blow a series up. So, you have just got to be on point, man. You can't have any lapses. You have got to be on top of your game.

"When he's able to do that and then you get the pass game, then guys can play off of it or push the quarterback to him," Campbell explained further. "You just get the straight rush, but then you start running the games and some of these load fronts, double A, and he can get up field in a hurry. So, it's another disruptive player that not only are you getting his production and what he's able to do, it makes everybody around him better.”

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