Early in the season, many were concerned about the longevity of the Detroit Lions' defense.

Through four games, the defense had been one of the league's worst. They ranked near the bottom of the league in many major categories, and had been exposed in the team's two losses.

However, things have changed for the better in part thanks to improved play in the secondary, as well as a pass-rush that ranks third in the league in sacks. There are a pair of major injuries that they will need to overcome moving forward, but the group has changed the outside tune with its performance as of late.

Here are grades for each position group based on performance through the Lion

Defensive line: A-

The defensive line has been a pleasant surprise throughout the first nine games of the year. Aidan Hutchinson was every bit the dominant force he was expected to be, but unfortunately suffered a season-ending knee injury last week that the unit will have to overcome.

Fortunately, the Lions appear to be better suited to handle his absence than they were when he suffered a season-ending injury two seasons ago. Alim McNeill is playing at a potential All-Pro level, as he leads the team with 6.5 sacks rushing from the interior.

McNeill, an explosive and athletic force, has the rare ability to blend both run defense and pass-rush within his snaps, and as a result has become an every down player for the defense. DJ Wonnum has also been a nice complementary piece to Hutchinson, as he's notched six sacks playing on the opposite side.

It's also been noteworthy to see the performance of rookie Skyler Gill-Howard, who was initially viewed as an afterthought when the Lions drafted him in the sixth-round. However, he has proven to have the necessary chops as a pass-rusher and has owned his opportunities.

2025 first-round pick Tyleik Williams has taken on a bigger role this year, as he has essentially replaced DJ Reader and Roy Lopez as the team's nose tackle.

With Hutchinson out, the Lions will likely be giving Ahmed Hassanein an opportunity this week which will be intriguing. Hassanein showed plenty of flashes in the preseason, and could give the defense a huge spark if that performance carries into the regular season.

Detroit also brought back Tyrus Wheat via a waiver claim, who appeared in 15 games for the team a season ago.

Linebackers: C+

The linebacking corps has been on a bit of an adventure through the first nine games. There's plenty of talent in the room, even with Jack Campbell and Jimmy Rolder out for the remainder of the year. Still, there have been some struggles particularly in pass coverage.

When healthy, Campbell started the year struggling but had been playing well as of late when he suffered the scary neck injury. Rolder, meanwhile, was just coming into his own after starting the year as a healthy scratch when he went down.

Devin White, who the team signed during training camp, is also sidelined currently with a forearm injury. That injury, however, is not expected to sideline him for the remainder of the season.

Derrick Barnes has anchored the group, and is having one of his best seasons as a pro. He has had some struggles in coverage, but has contributed as a pass-rusher and handled his assignments well in the run game.

With Campbell out, the Lions have relied more on Malcolm Rodriguez. The veteran has been reliable as a spot starter in the past and has lived up to that billing this year. Trevor Nowaske has served as the third linebacker, with Joe Bachie, Amen Ogbongbemiga and newly acquired K.J. Britt also contributing snaps.

Secondary: C

After four games, the secondary did not earn high marks. However, they seem to have found a bit of a groove that could be attributed to the return of Brian Branch. The Alabama product came back after the bye, and has been a stabilizing force for a group that dealt with a number of injuries early in the year.

D.J. Reed and Rock Ya-Sin began the year as the starting corners, but Roger McCreary soon earned more snaps after outplaying Ya-Sin. McCreary has been one of the team's best free agent adds, and notched his first pick of the season last week against New England.

With Reed out the last two weeks, Ya-Sin has re-entered the starting lineup. Detroit relied on a rotation of cornerbacks that also featured Khalil Dorsey and Ennis Rakestraw when all were healthy, but the snap counts from last week could suggest that the rotation is thinning out.

At safety, the Lions had to overcome being without Branch and Kerby Joseph at the beginning of the year. Chuck Clark has been solid, and the team leaned on rookie Keith Abney II after losing both Avonte Maddox and Thomas Harper to injured reserve early in the year.

With Branch and Joseph both back, it will be interesting to see where Abney and newly acquired safety Andre Cisco fit within the defensive scheme. Regardless, the safety room is healthy for the first time all year, and it could give the defense a big boost moving forward.