Detroit Lions 2026 Day 15 Training Camp Live Updates, Highlights

The Detroit Lions will practice in front of their fans for one final time during the 2026 preseason.

On Wednesday afternoon, season-ticket members will be in attendance for practice at the teams Allen Park Performance Center. Dan Campbell's squad is continuing their preparations for their second preseason game against the Washington Commanders.

Speaking with reporters earlier this week, the former NFL tight end shared why he enjoyed breaking up the practice schedule each year to schedule a practice that takes place in the evening.

"Well, I like to do the, every year I do this is have a night practice. I just think it's a good change up for the guys. A little extra recovery coming out of yesterday for this one," said Campbell. "And we'll have a recovery tomorrow, kind of come in, walkthrough, get their legs back before the practice the following day. But, it's like our schedule. I mean, we play Sunday night, Monday night, one o'clock, four o'clock, and you're on a short week, long week.

"I just think it's good to break them, just kind of break the normal routine of you getting the flow and then I think it's time to break it and get into the next thing, because that's what the season's like. You’ve got to be ready to adjust.”

Players moving to different positions

One thing to monitor at practice this week is how much right guard Tate Ratledge actually practices at center.

Cade Mays' injury has forced the Lions to shuffle their offensive line to try and figure out who can be trusted and who is versatile enough to play at different spots.

Campbell addressed players being shuffled along the offensive line and how much he values a player being comfortable at the position they are strongest playing at.

“Well, look, as much as you can, you want a player to be comfortable. I mean, you really do. But, at some point, if we have no choice, then you have got to do what you’ve got to do. And the players know that. I mean, (Lions OL) Tate (Ratledge) knows that. He'll do whatever for the team. But yeah, we certainly take that into account too, man. We want somebody that is – you have got to be willing to take that leap a little bit. So, if it came to that, a guy like Tate, he's prepared to do that. He's a team guy.”

Follow along with Lions On SI all afternoon, as we share updates and highlights about what is occuring at practice on Wednesday afternoon.

2:28 p.m. -- Jared Goff steps up in the pocket throws a touchdown toss to Amon-Ra St. Brown.

2:25 p.m. -- Derrick Moore beats Blake Miller and Goff is sacked.

2.24 p.m. -- First play the ball is thrown into the dirt by Jared Goff due to pressure by Derrick Barnes. Next play is a first down pass to Amon-Ra. St. Brown. A bomb to Williams is not completed.

2:23 p.m. -- Scenario is offense is down, 17-2, 55 seconds left from the 50-yard line.

2.05 p.m. -- Derrick Moore bests second-team offensive linemen to record a sack.

1:50 p.m. -- Blake Miller is holding his own agaisnt Aidan Hutchinson.

1:43 p.m. -- Cornerback Ennis Rakestraw just had a pass break up on Jameson Williams. Is playing confident to start practice.

1:42 p.m. -- Luke Altmyer just connected on a deep bomb to Greg Dortch.

1:37 p.m. -- Jahmyr Gibbs broke free on the outside for a 60-yard touchdown run.

1:34 p.m. -- Derrick Moore just attempted rush on Tate Ratledge! Ratledge put him into the ground.

1:33 p.m. -- Jared Goff with a beautiful throw over a linebacker to Amon-ra St. Brown for a touchdown.

1:18 p.m. -- Sam LaPorta has not been spotted at practice.

1:13 p.m. -- Cornerback Nick Whiteside spotted at Lions practice.

1:10 p.m. -- Jameson Williams has been spotted in uniform and is practicing.

12:35 p.m. -- Special teams coach Dave Fipp says Tom Kennedy and Greg Dortch are likely candidates to land the role of punt returner.

OHHHH

Derrick Moore beats Blake Miller

Goff SACKED — DetroitSportsPodcast (@DetroitPodcast) August 19, 2026

Scenario



Offense is Down 17-21 55 seconds from the 50 — DetroitSportsPodcast (@DetroitPodcast) August 19, 2026

Anthony Lucas DUSTS Miles Frazier in 1-on-1 — DetroitSportsPodcast (@DetroitPodcast) August 19, 2026

Second team defense



Dorsey and Whiteside at cornerback



McCreary at Nickel. Outside work when Abney worked in — DetroitSportsPodcast (@DetroitPodcast) August 19, 2026

Early starters at cornerback



Rock Ya-Sin

D.J. Reed



Nickel: Keith Abney — DetroitSportsPodcast (@DetroitPodcast) August 19, 2026

Derrick Moore just attempted rush on Tate Ratledge!

Tate Ratledge PUT HIM ON HIS ASS, per Luscious Sources — DetroitSportsPodcast (@DetroitPodcast) August 19, 2026

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