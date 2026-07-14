Detroit Lions UDFA EDGE Is Player To Watch at 2026 Training Camp

The Detroit Lions moved quickly to sign one of the best undrafted free agent defensive players in this year's crop.

After the Draft, the Lions agreed to a deal with former USC defensive end Anthony Lucas. He was a surprise UDFA, as many assigned him a draftable grade with some being as high as the fourth-round. However, after slipping through the cracks, Lucas lands in Motown with a chance to prove himself.

With training camp rapidly approaching, Lucas has already made his first impression on the coaching staff throughout offseason workouts. Limited as it may be without pads, which will allow him to showcase the physicality he possesses, it appears to be a solid start for Lucas.

At points throughout OTAs and minicamp, Lucas was brought up unprompted by head coach Dan Campbell or defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard. This primarily had to do with the size and length he provides the defense working off the edge.

Lucas did not have the flashiest collegiate career, though it began with plenty of fan fare. A five-star recruit, he initially signed with Texas A&M. However, after things didn't pan out there in his first season, he would transfer and spend the next three years playing for USC.

He didn't record his first collegiate sack until his senior season, when he logged three. As a result, it can be inferred that his array of pass-rush moves need some work, but the Lions appear to be optimistic about where he stands in that department.

Campbell mentioned Lucas amidst a number of other defensive ends who had been performing well in training camp, while Sheppard also noted his presence in the room amidst the big, physical defenders they had brought in this offseason.

These comments indicate that Lucas has caught the coaching staff's attention, and as a result can be in the mix for perhaps a roster spot at the back-end in 2026. The EDGE position really has perhaps three locks, in Aidan Hutchinson, D.J. Wonnum and second-round pick Derrick Moore.

The remaining roster spots will be presumably up for grabs, with Payton Turner likely to slot into that group as well as long as he stays healthy. Next in line after Turner is Ahmed Hassanein, a 2025 Day 3 pick who suffered a training camp injury that derailed his rookie year. He still has plenty of upside.

However, Lucas appears to be a player the coaching staff has on its radar, and as a result will have opportunities to prove his abilities particularly once the pads come on.