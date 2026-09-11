Detroit Lions Update Left Guard Battle: Who Will Start Week 1?

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany will likely be the starter at left guard, when the team takes the field against the New Orleans Saints at Ford Field.

Speaking before practice, head coach Dan Campbell expressed the former sixth-round pick had a solid week of practice and would '"likely" be the starter.

Offensive coordinator Drew Petzing was asked earlier this week how he felt about the possibility of the team rotating players at the guard position.

Veteran Ben Bartch was signed to battle for a starting spot along the offensive line, but injuries derailed his first training camp in Detroit.

"It cannot be a problem because if it is, then we're going to stop rotating because there's a breakdown, right? So, somebody's not getting it done," said Petzing. "That's the easy answer. It's something I've done before in my career. Ultimately, I'd like to have five Hall of Famers up there that we're going to sit in there for 15 years and roll. I think the reality of the NFL though is sometimes the best thing for the team is not to do that.

"It's an opportunity for those guys to continue to compete and earn their reps and to help this team win games. So, looking forward to seeing whatever that ends up looking like one way or the other kind of play out on Sunday.”

Petzing has experience with rotating linemen, as he needed to manage different players in and out of the lineup during his stint with the Arizona Cardinals.

Bartch is a smart player the Lions coaching staff sees as a physical player who can win many one-on-one battles.

“I think we talk about the physicality and the communication, probably the two most important things for an offensive lineman as a starting point outside of just winning your one-on-one. I think he's done a really nice job of that. He's a really smart player," said Petzing. "He's played in a couple different offenses and communicates well. The physicality is there, the finish is there, the attitude is there. So, excited to see him compete and he's done a great job of that throughout camp.”

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