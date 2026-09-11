Jameson Williams Is Poised For Prolific Season in Drew Petzing's System

Jameson Williams is primed for a big season in first-year Detroit Lions coordinator Drew Petzing's system.

The fifth-year pro, coming off a career-best 65-reception, 1,117-yard season, will have a significant role in Detroit's offense once again in 2026. He'll be the No. 2 receiver in the team's passing game and be expected to be the go-to deep threat for veteran signal-caller Jared Goff.

Yet, the Alabama product, who earned a career-high 76.7 receiving grade from Pro Football Focus last season, believes he brings more to the table than just stretching the field vertically.

“I want to be used in multiple ways, not just going deep and using straight-line speed,” Williams told reporters this week in Allen Park. “Being more of a receiver, running routes and blocking more, and just doing more in the receiver game. I think that would be the main thing, just be more complete.”

He should have a chance to be a more complete receiver with Petzing calling the shots for Dan Campbell's offense this season. Per Williams, the former Cardinals play-caller has a knack for playing to the strengths of his offensive weapons, and ultimately getting the most out of the players in his system.

“He allows everybody to be free and play to the best of their ability,” Williams expressed. “Everybody is out there and getting a chance to make plays, and it’s hard when you got four, five, six, maybe seven guys on the offense who can go out there and make plays and move the chains. So, that’s hard to stop, and it gives the defensive coordinator on the other sideline a hard time on Sundays.”

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Williams, who caught seven touchdowns for a second consecutive season in 2025, demonstrated improved pass-catching ability and chemistry with Goff during training camp this summer. So, now the hope is that the “speed demon” finds the end zone more often in 2026.

When asked if he constantly thinks about scoring, his answer was emphatic: “No matter what.”

As for the most touchdowns he's ever scored in a single game, the 25-year-old interjected and said that it's “five.” According to Williams, he accomplished the feat while suiting up for St. Louis (Mo.) Cardinal Ritter High School.

Williams will have his first chance of the 2026 season to catch a TD pass on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. (EST) at Ford Field.

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