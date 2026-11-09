Detroit Lions Waive Tight End After Confirming Trade

The Detroit Lions have announced a corresponding roster move after the trade for safety Andre Cisco was officially confirmed.

Tight end Jackson Meeks, who converted from the wide receiver position, has been waived. There is still a strong likelihood the 23-year-old will return to the practice squad, should he eventually clear waivers.

On the active roster, Detroit still has Sam LaPorta, Brock Wright and Tyler Conklin at the position.

Meeks has not been utilized at all the past month of the 2026 season, as he has been placed on the inactive list on game day.

Head coach Dan Campbell, speaking to reporters on Monday afternoon, was asked if the team had less trade needs than they did 30 days ago, as key players on defense returned from injury.

Additional Detroit Lions NFL Insider Analysis: Grading Trade For New York Jets Safety Andre Cisco

“Well, I think so much about is when you look out there, it's about is there a piece that could help upgrade us? Is there really, and what is it going to cost you? But also, the depth is important too," said Campbell. "The depth's important. So, like I say, we're finalizing this (trade for Cisco). Doesn't mean that not still looking, see if there's something else that makes sense for us. But our unit is playing pretty good football right now. Our DBs are getting after it, man.

"They're playing good football. So that's a good thing. And so, it's got to make sense from us, and it's got to be something we feel like it can help us, or it gives us significant depth.”

The former NFL tight end has generally relied on the same messaging, when asked about if he anticipated more trades happening in the next 24 hours.

“Yeah, I don't know. But (Lions Executive Vice President and General Manager) Brad (Holmes) hasn't stopped," said Campbell. "It’s not like it’s, we still have, I don't know how many hours left here, but 12 hours or whatever it is. So, anything can happen, but I don't know. We'll see.”

Last season, the Lions opted not to make any trades at the deadline.

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