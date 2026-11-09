Lions Trade for Jets Safety: What We Know

The Detroit Lions have made a trade ahead of Tuesday's deadline.

After defeating the Miami Dolphins to earn their fourth straight win and advance to 6-2 on the season, the Lions have made an effort to bolster their roster ahead of a postseason push.

On Monday, the Lions made a trade to acquire New York Jets safety Andre Cisco. In exchange, the Lions sent the Jets a 2028 sixth-round pick. Cisco has appeared in nine games with four starts for the Jets this season. He has 23 combined tackles, one pass defensed and one sack.

A third-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021, Cisco played four years in Jacksonville before signing with the Jets last year. He is currently on an expiring contract.

The Lions add Cisco to a safety room that features Brian Branch and Chuck Clark. Kerby Joseph, an All-Pro in 2024, is also returning from an injury and could be due to return in the coming two weeks.

The NFL's trade deadline is set for 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Detroit's defense was viewed as a weakness throughout the start of the season, as the unit struggled to keep opposing offenses in check. They were exposed in early season losses to Buffalo and Carolina, and gave up 127 points in that stretch.

However, over the last four games the Lions' defense has improved. By adding another player to the mix, coordinator Kelvin Sheppard's group could have even more success. They're coming off a win over the Dolphins in which they did not allow a touchdown and forced field goals on all three of Miami's trips inside the 20-yard line.

Making this move helps the Lions stay in the mix amidst their NFC counterparts who have also made trades. Two of their divisional rivals have already made trades during the regular season.

The Minnesota Vikings dealt quarterback J.J. McCarthy to the Giants for a draft pick while the Chicago Bears took a big swing by dealing multiple picks for Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Jeffrey Simmons.

The Lions have been active in previous deadlines under Holmes. They did not make a move last year, but the year prior they added veteran defensive end Za'Darius Smith after Aidan Hutchinson suffered a season-ending leg injury.

In 2023, the Lions traded for wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones. and the year before that they were sellers as they dealt tight end T.J. Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings.

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