Lions Week 8 Snap Counts Reveal Secret to Countering Vikings Defense

Injuries forced the Detroit Lions to adjust with regards to their snap count distribution Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

Several players suffered injuries that forced them to exit the game, including Cade Mays, Jack Campbell, D.J. Reed, D.J. Wonnum and Brian Branch. As a result, the Lions could rely on their depth to get through what could wind up being some lengthy absences.

Campbell had a positive update from head coach Dan Campbell on Monday, while Rolder is expected to miss the rest of the season with a hamstring injury.

Notably, the Lions' cornerback rotation essentially excluded Ennis Rakestraw, who played one defensive snap after playing 21 last week, and Trevor Nowaske stepped up in place of Campbell after he exited.

Additionally, the Lions found creative ways to counter the Vikings' blitz-heavy defense. They used several personnel packages featuring two or three tight ends, as backups Brock Wright and Tyler Conklin both played season-highs in snaps.

Conklin had played just 30 offensive snaps all season prior to Sunday, and he nearly had that many in Sunday's game with 22. Wright also had a significant increase, as he played 55 snaps which cleared his previous season-high of 44.

By adding this muscle to their offense, Detroit was able to counteract the blitzes with extra blockers. Additionally, they used these tight ends as extra assets in the run game, which allowed the Lions to run for 230 yards in Sunday's game.

Here's a look at the Lions' snap counts from their Week 8 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Quarterback

Jared Goff – (72) 100%

Running backs

Jahmyr Gibbs – (55) 76%

Sione Vaki – (20) 28% — 16 special teams snaps (70%)

Jacob Saylors – Seven special teams snaps (30%)

Wide receivers

Jameson Williams – (60) 83%

Amon-Ra St. Brown – (52) 72%

Isaac TeSlaa – (26) 36%

Tay Martin – (2) 3% – 16 special teams snaps (70%)

DeAndre Carter – Eight special teams snaps (35%)

Tight ends

Sam LaPorta – (67) 93%

Brock Wright – (55) 76% – Five special teams snaps (22%)

Tyler Conklin – (22) 31% – One special teams snap (4%)

Offensive line

Blake Miller – (72) 100% – Four special teams snaps (17%)

Christian Mahogany – (72) 100% – Four special teams snaps (17%)

Tate Ratledge – (72) 100% – Four special teams snaps (17%)

Penei Sewell – (72) 100% – Four special teams snaps (17%)

Juice Scruggs – (50) 69% – Four special teams snaps (17%)

Cade Mays – (22) 31%

Larry Borom – (1) 1% – Four special teams snaps

Miles Frazier – Four special teams snaps (17%)

Defensive line

Aidan Hutchinson – (50) 94% – One special teams snap (4%)

Alim McNeill – (40) 75% – Three special teams snaps (13%)

Skyler Gill-Howard – (27) 51% – Two special teams snaps (9%)

Tyleik Williams – (25) 47% – Two special teams snaps (9%)

Derrick Moore – (22) 42% – Three special teams snaps (13%)

Tyler Lacy – (20) 38% – Four special teams snaps (17%)

DJ Wonnum – (16) 30% – Two special teams snaps (9%)

Eric O’Neill – (8) 15% – 10 special teams snaps (43%)

Levi Onwuzurike – (7) 13%

Linebackers

Jack Campbell – (41) 77% – Two special teams snaps (9%)

Derrick Barnes – (28) 53% – Six special teams snaps (26%)

Trevor Nowaske – (26) 49% – 19 special teams snaps (83%)

Jimmy Rolder – (17) 32% – 13 special teams snaps (57%)

Malcolm Rodriguez – (15) 28% – 16 special teams snaps (70%)

Amen Ogbongbemiga – 16 special teams snaps (70%)

Cornerbacks

D.J. Reed – (42) 79%

Roger McCreary – (41) 77% – Three special teams snaps (13%)

Rock Ya-Sin – (24) 45% – Two special teams snaps (9%)

Khalil Dorsey – (21) 40% – 18 special teams snaps (78%)

Ennis Rakestraw – (1) 2% – Five special teams snaps (22%)

Safeties

Chuck Clark – (53) 100% – Six special teams snaps (26%)

Keith Abney II – (28) 53% – Six special teams snaps (26%)

Brian Branch – (23) 43%

Christian Izien – (8) 15% – 12 special teams snaps (52%)

Specialists

Jake Bates – Nine special teams snaps (39%)

Jack Fox – Eight special teams snaps (35%)

Hogan Hatten – Eight special teams snaps (35%)