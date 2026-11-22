The Detroit Lions have released their official list of players that will not suit up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Veteran cornerback D.J. Reed has been ruled inactive this week, as he continues to work his way back from a hip injury.

Others ruled inactive include Ennis Rakestraw, Mekhi Wingo, Keith Abney, Amen Ogbongbemiga and Tyrus Wheat.

Safety Kerby Joseph is set to make his 2026 season debut, adding an All-Pro to the back end of Kelvin Sheppard's defense.

Detroit's defense has still struggled defending the pass, but the unit as a whole has steadied the ship after a brutal first month of the season.

The former third-round pick shared what his emotions will be when he eventually runs out of the tunnel at Ford Field.

Additional Detroit Lions NFL Insider Analysis: Week 11 Rooting Guide For Best Playoff Outcome

"Emotions, it's more of just a get-back game. It's just the story of my life. In life, you go through things, you're gonna have highs and lows," said Joseph. "But, I was always blessed with the story of being at the bottom, then going up, then going right back to the bottom and going back up again. I'm not gonna say I'm used to it, but it's just something to be expected. I'm used to being counted out, I'm used to being doubted. It just doesn't faze me no more. So, even when the injury happened, I already knew I was gonna be back here, even though everybody else thought I wasn't. But, I already knew I was."

His lowest moment dealing with the knee injury was when the team made the decision before the Rams game last year to shut him down for the remainder of the 2025 season.

"I'd say the lowest part, for real, (was when) we had to make the decision before the Rams game that I was done playing," said Joseph. "That was the lowest part of it all because that was the first time I ever in my entire life, like, gave up on something. Not totally gave up, but said I couldn't go. That was the first time ever, so I didn't really know how to take that. But I took it with a grain of salt, and then I've just had a bigger chip on my shoulder ever since."

Lions' Week 11 Inactives List

For more comprehensive Detroit Lions coverage and NFL insider analysis, follow us on X, @detroitpodcast ,head on over to our Facebook page and give it a like, follow us on TikTok ,subscribe to the Detroit Lions On SI Lone Wolves YouTube Channel for daily videos, news, member-exclusive content.