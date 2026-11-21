The Detroit Lions are firmly in the thick of the NFC playoff race.

Entering Week 11, there appears to be a collection of teams separating themselves from the pack in the postseason push. Detroit will enter the week in first-place in the NFC North thanks to a tiebreaker over the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings, with all three teams entering the week at 7-2.

According to the New York Times' Playoff Simulator, the Lions currently hold a 74 percent chance to make the playoffs, an 18 percent chance to win the NFC North and a 6 percent chance to earn the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye.

Here's a rooting guide for the Lions' best possible playoff outcome across the NFL Week 11 slate.

Saints at Bears: Saints

1 p.m., FOX

Detroit could use some insurance ahead of their massive Thanksgiving game against the Bears on Thursday. Both teams are 7-2, but they haven't played each other yet which means the head-to-head tiebreaker will be on the line when they play in front of a national audience.

Ultimately, next week is bigger for the Lions as a win over Chicago would give them the head-to-head tiebreaker for the time being. Still, a loss from Ben Johnson's team could be big moving forward as it will give the Lions a game of separation should they defeat the Buccaneers.

Ravens at Panthers: Ravens

1 p.m., FOX

The Lions lost earlier in the season to the Panthers, and as a result the Panthers have the head-to-head tiebreaker. The NFC South doesn't appear to have a team in the Wild Card race, and a loss from Carolina would continue to trend toward eliminating them from challenging the Lions in the Wild Card and making that head-to-head loss make an impact later in the year.

Titans at Cowboys: Titans

1 p.m., FOX

Another AFC vs. NFC matchup should see Lions fans rooting for the AFC option. The Cowboys' offense is as explosive as any, as they showed against the 49ers last week. While their defense could ultimately keep them from making any run in the postseason, they're still in the hunt at 4-6.

With the New York Giants showing some flaws, the Cowboys could get back into the NFC East race if they get on a roll. However, if the Titans win they could push Dallas toward the brink heading into December.

Cardinals at Chiefs: Chiefs

1 p.m., CBS

This is a case of rooting for the AFC over the NFC. The Cardinals are struggling, and could be in line to start veteran Josh Johnson at quarterback after rookie Carson Beck has been dealing with back spasms.

Steelers at Eagles: Steelers

1 p.m., CBS

The Eagles have had a turbulent season this year, with quarterback Jalen Hurts being sidelined due to blood clots. They're currently in last-place in the NFC East, and another loss could be too much for them to overcome even if they were to go on a late-season run.

Jaguars at Giants: Jaguars

4:25 p.m., CBS

New York is currently in first-place in the NFC East, but is coming off a tough loss to the Washington Commanders at home. The Jaguars were active at the trade deadline and look like a potential juggernaut.

Vikings vs 49ers (NFL Mexico City Game): Vikings

8:20 p.m., NBC

This game is a tricky evaluation, as the two teams are both directly competing with the Lions for different things. On one hand, a Vikings win would give the Lions a better chance of earning the No. 1 seed because it would drop the 49ers to even with Detroit at 7-2.

The 49ers winning would drop Minnesota to a game below the Lions should Detroit win, so there are advantages to both results. However, the best possible playoff outcome for Detroit would be the No. 1 seed, and with a Vikings win the Lions' chance of obtaining that would jump from 6 to 12 percent.

Bengals at Commanders: Bengals

8:15 p.m., Monday, ESPN/ABC

This is another case of rooting for AFC over NFC. Washington gained some momentum with a win over the Giants last week, but may not be able to keep the mojo going as they run into the buzzsaw that has been the Bengals' offense as of late.