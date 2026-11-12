The Detroit Lions returned to the practice field on Thursday afternoon, ahead of the teams Week 10 contest against the New England Patriots.

Three players were not spotted at the portion of practice open to reporters, including running back Sione Vaki, cornerback D.J. Reed and center Cade Mays.

Since the team is traveling to Germany this evening, three players have now been officially ruled out of the game, including safety Kerby Joseph, Mays and Reed. None will travel with the team.

Quarterback Jared Goff returned as a full participant as well as Joseph. The only player listed as limited was wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown.

With Mays missing another game, Juice Scruggs will again start under center. In the first half of the 2026 season, the veteran offensive lineman is now considered among the top players at his position.

“Yeah. I mean, you hit on it. I think he's earned that respect in that conversation because of the way he's worked," offensive coordinator Drew Petzing told local reporters. "I think one of the great things, we talk about guys and how they approach their role. I don't think he came in with a mindset of like, 'Hey, I'm just going to be ready in case.' He came in the mindset of like, 'I'm going to get better every day. I'm going to work my tail off. I'm going to show them that I'm ready for this opportunity and I'm going to make the most of it.' And I think he's done that, which has been awesome to see because of the confidence that it puts from us as coaches on him, but also as teammates. I think Jared (Goff) has a ton of trust in him and a ton of faith, and I think he's earned that.”

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This week, the team may again be forced to lean on players who have not logged significant playing time to start the season.

Cornerback Nick Whiteside was recently signed to the 53-man active roster and running back Jabari Small earned a practice squad elevation last week.

Lions' Week 10 Thursday Injury Report

C Cade Mays -- Ankle (NP) OUT

CB D.J. Reed -- Hip (NP) OUT

RB Sione Vaki -- Ankle (NP)

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown -- Rib (LP)

QB Jared Goff -- Chest (FP)

S Brian Branch -- Hip (FP)

DE DJ Wonnum -- Concussion (FP)

RB Jacob Saylors -- Neck/Hamstring (FP)

S Kerby Joseph -- Knee (FP) OUT

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