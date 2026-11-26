The Detroit Lions will be making their 87th appearance playing on Thanksgiving Thursday.

All-time, the Lions hold a 38-46-2 record, but have lost four of the five they've played under head coach Dan Campbell. However, they have an opportunity to change their fortunes in a big way as they're battling the Chicago Bears for first-place in the NFC North.

The organization has come a long way during the Campbell and Brad Holmes era, and as a result the organization and it's fan base have plenty to be thankful on this holiday.

Here are five things the Lions should be thankful for this Thanksgiving.

Sustained success

The Lions seem to have struck the right chords as of late, as they're one win away from four-straight winning seasons. Even last year, when the team finished in last-place in the NFC North, they had a 9-8 record and came up just shy of a postseason berth.

Under the leadership of Sheila Hamp, Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell, the Lions have been in one of the best stretches in franchise history. They enter Thursday's game with an opportunity to cement themselves as the NFC North leader ahead of the final six games, and could be in the No. 1 seed by the end of the week if the 49ers lose.

This run of sustained success is a welcome sight for an organization that has yet to as much as appear in a Super Bowl. Though they came up short in their trip to the NFC Championship game in the 2023 season, the sustained success of the organization has the fan base believing a trip to the big game is more of a reality than the illusion it was for so many years.

Running back legacy continues

The Lions have been fortunate to have some excellent running backs in their history, and the latest in that lineage suits up as their bell-cow every Sunday. Jahmyr Gibbs, who the team drafted to the surprise of many 12th overall in the 2023 Draft, has been playing like the league's most dynamic player in the league as of late.

Gibbs is already over 1,000 rushing yards for the third-straight year, and leads the league with 13 rushing touchdowns through 10 games. He's following in the footsteps of players like Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders, who electrified Lions fans throughout the 1990's.

Gibbs has already usurped Sanders in some record books for his performance in the first four years of his career, and after signing an extension will be looked to as a source of big plays for the foreseeable future.

Established core

The Lions have drafted exceptionally well under Brad Holmes, whose background as a draft scout has shone through early in his tenure. They've hit on many picks, both in early rounds and late, and those drafted players have been integral parts of their success.

First-round picks like Gibbs, Jack Campbell, Aidan Hutchinson, Jameson Williams and Penei Sewell have asserted themselves as leaders. Meanwhile, the team has struck gold with mid-round picks like Alim McNeill, Kerby Joseph and Amon-Ra St. Brown who have become team captains and annual Pro Bowl-caliber contributors.

Detroit's drafting record has given them plenty to be thankful for, as these drafted players have become key cogs in the machine that has allowed them to remain at the top of a competitive division and win two of the last three NFC North titles.

Resurgence of Goff

Another huge element of the Lions' ascent in recent years has been the resurgence of quarterback Jared Goff. Acquired as part of the blockbuster Matthew Stafford trade upon the hiring of Holmes and Campbell, Goff was viewed by many as a bridge quarterback to the future.

However, after a rough first season Goff has found his way back to performing at a high level and fueled the Lions' offense with his consistency. Goff has recorded four seasons in a row with at least 4,400 passing yards and made three Pro Bowls since coming to Detroit.

This year, he's thrown 20 touchdown passes against just four interceptions through 10 games, and his consistency has provided the offense with the ability to dominate against opposing defenses.

Shep's bounce-back

The Lions through four games had one of the NFL's worst defenses, and coordinator Kelvin Sheppard was viewed as a coach on the hot seat. Since then, though, the Lions have bounced back defensively and have had quiet the resurgence.

Even with the injuries to players like Aidan Hutchinson and Jack Campbell, the Lions have been able to right the ship amidst their six-game winning streak. Since the Week 5 bye week, the Lions rank second in the league in points allowed and yards allowed.

Thursday's game will be a statement opportunity for the defense, as their opponents have created some skepticism as to whether this success has longevity. If they can shut down Ben Johnson's group on Thursday, Detroit's defense will gain some serious credibility heading into the stretch run.