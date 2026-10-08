Detroit Lions Receivers Coach Calls Out Jameson Williams

Detroit Lions receivers coach Scottie Montgomery raised eyebrows this week, when he publicly called out Jameson Williams.

The former first-round pick had multiple drops against the Carolina Panthers, including a deep pass early in the game that he should have hauled in.

He was able to finish Week 4 with six receptions for 102 yards, including a 49-yard catch from Jared Goff.

Montgomery expressed Williams needs to refocus in order to become a player that can secure receptions when he is wide-open or in contested situations.

“Every target he had in that game should've been a catch. If it hits you, you gotta catch it," Montgomery told local reporters earlier this week. "You can’t be boom or bust in this league. That is average. We gotta get him completely refocused on making wide-open catches and contested catches."

In training camp this summer, Williams was able to demonstrate improved pass-catching, but it has not translated into the regular season. In the season-opener, Williams had numerous drops against the New Orleans Saints.

Against Carolina, Williams supposedly lost the football in the lights, which resulted in the early drop.

“Yeah, that's a tracking issue. You can lose it in the lights, but when it comes out of the lights, you've got to find it and catch it. Catch the dark spot. We have to make that play. It gives us the ability to go to the next level, and consistency, in every play, is what we really have to work on.”

Williams has regularly stated he wants to be considered among the best in the league, but has fallen short of that standard this season.

"We have to get him completely refocused on making wide-open catches, contested catches. He's doing great in the run game," Montgomery said. "He's doing some things that we really like to see, but we're talking about greatness. We're not just chasing, hey, man, he’s a good player in this league.

"I want him to be among the best, and I think that he has the opportunity to do that if we can clean up some of the things that you're talking about.”

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