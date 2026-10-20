Detroit Lions Week 7 Tuesday Practice Report Sees Full Attendance

The Detroit Lions returned to the practice field, at the teams Allen Park Performance Center, for the first time since their Week 6 bye concluded.

During the portion of practive open for observations, all players on the active roster and practice squad were accounted for, according to league sources.

Veteran cornerback Rock Ya-Sin returned, after suffering a hamstring injury.

Head coach Dan Campbell was asked earlier this week what he saw in the self-scout during the bye week.

"Well there's some things that we took out of that. I think in all three areas, some things that we feel like we can do more of. Some things that we need to pull out. I'm not going to tell you what those are, because those don't bode well because then our opponent's sitting here listening to some of those things," Campbell said. "But I do think we've got some clarity on some things we can do. I mentioned this, every opponent's different, but I think we are improving in areas, and I think there's still a lot of room to improve."

Part of the reason the coaching staff has added confidence for the second quarter of the season is the return of two key players, Brian Branch and Cade Mays.

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"I do think we're beginning to figure out who we are a little bit here," said Campbell. "And we're getting some help. We're getting a little bit of help back in some areas. So, we’ve just got to continue to improve. That's this league, man. You're not trying to make this big jump every week. You just have to try to incrementally improve and find a way to win that game.”

The bye week has slightly modified Detroit's normal routine practice schedule.

Campbell noted the team would have a routine, tough practice on Tuesday afternoon since the players will have their scheduled off day on Wednesday this week.

"It's pretty exciting," Campbell said about playing the first division game of the regular season. "It's crazy because it does, it feels like it's been a while. I know that we finished with Chicago last year, but it has. You feel like everybody else has played each other and we haven't had a chance to play anybody in our division yet.

"So, this is exciting to be able to open up with our division. Obviously at home against a really good opponent who's playing really good football right now. That's exciting. So, we'll be ready to go. This will be fun.”

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