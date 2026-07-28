Do Detroit Lions Have Realistic Path To Trade For Vita Vea?

With training camp beginning around the league, the 2026 NFL season is directly ahead.

In the case of the Detroit Lions, practices will begin this week. General manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell both have a track record of looking for talented players across the league to acquire, and a notable name has recently voiced his desire to be traded from an NFC opponent.

On Monday, reports indicated that Tampa Bay defensive lineman Vita Vea has requested a trade amidst discontent surrounding his current deal with the team. Entering the last year of his contract, Vea is reportedly seeking a new contract and with no deal done at the beginning of camp, Vea wants out.

There are multiple layers surrounding this situation, the most notable being that ultimately the trade demand does not guarantee that he will be moved. Many high profile players have made trade demands at times across the league, with the most common result being that player and team agree to a new deal.

Vea has been a staple for the Buccaneers' defense, having played each of his seven seasons with them after being drafted in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Over the course of his career, he has earned Pro Bowl honors twice and helped the team win a Super Bowl in 2020.

He has demonstrated an ability both to stuff the run and rush the passer throughout his career. He has 35 career sacks, an impressive total for an interior defensive lineman, along with 48 total tackles for loss.

In the final year of his career, Vea is set to earn a base salary of $17 million and carries a cap hit of approximately $22.2 million. The biggest hurdle for any potential deal that the Lions could make to land him is the fact that they simply don't currently have enough cap space to take on his cap hit.

Detroit didn't make many commitments externally during the offseason, with their biggest move being to extend linebacker Jack Campbell on a four-year, $81 million deal. However, they did make several signings of players on one-year contracts in an effort to improve their veteran depth.

In addition to being light on cap space for the upcoming season, their books in future seasons could fill up quickly. This, in turn, would make it difficult for them to make Vea an extension offer that he would accept, which could then nix any potential trade due to the likelihood of the player expecting a new contract upon being acquired.

While the Lions have just over $50 million in cap space for 2027, that money could go quickly through extensions for the likes of Brian Branch and Sam LaPorta, with Jahmyr Gibbs also extension eligbile but set to play under the fifth-year option of his rookie deal.

As enticing as the potential fit that Vea would be in Detroit's defense is, making the move would be very difficult in itself. In addition to the cap space situation, the Lions have been notorious about valuing their draft capital, and trading for a two-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman would be costly.

Ultimately, as tantalizing as it would be for the Lions to make an acquisition of this caliber, the financial element and the fact that they wouldn't be able to give Vea the extension he desires likely rules out this partnership happening.