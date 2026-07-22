Jared Goff: Amon-Ra St. Brown Is 'Best Wide Receiver in League'

You’d be hard-pressed to find a better quarterback-receiver connection in the NFL today than the one Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown have developed in the Motor City.

Both have been members of the Lions since 2021, and have played integral roles in the franchise’s rise from irrelevance to perennial playoff contenders. And along the way, the two have formed a lethal combo through the air, giving opposing defenses fits on a weekly basis.

Last season alone, the tandem connected on 117 passes for 1,401 yards and 11 touchdowns. Subsequently, St. Brown cashed in on a second-team All-Pro campaign and a fourth consecutive Pro Bowl season.

The sixth-year receiver has certainly become one of the game’s very best pass-catchers. And in Goff’s eyes, there’s no wideout in the league today quite like him.

“I think he's the best wide receiver in the league,” the veteran passer said on a recent episode of “The Insiders” on NFL Network. “I think he's the only guy who catches it, runs with it, blocks, does everything. He can do it all. It's a lot of fun to work with him and to play with him.

“The way he works in practice, he makes me want to get him the ball, he makes me want to reward him for all his hard work. It makes everyone around him work harder. He's such a great teammate, great player, great person, and I love playing with him."

From The Insiders on @NFLNetwork: #Lions QB Jared Goff joined @wyche89 and @StaceyDales to give an outlook on his 2026 season and discuss some changes in Detroit. pic.twitter.com/aVq2Er3bHr — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 20, 2026

Since entering the league in 2021, St. Brown has amassed 547 receptions for 6,252 yards in 83 games. The USC product has also recorded four consecutive seasons with north of 105 catches and 1,160 yards.

Additionally, over the last five years, Goff and St. Brown rank among the upper echelon of NFL quarterback-receiver duos in total yards. In fact, they’ve combined for 6,032 yards and 42 touchdowns in 80 total games together.

Undoubtedly, Goff and St. Brown have been ultra critical to the success of one another. And that should remain the case this upcoming season, as the prolific duo adjusts to the playbook of new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing.

Thus far, Goff has had no problem getting on the same page with the former Arizona Cardinals offensive play-caller.

“He really has been great to work with,” the veteran signal-caller said of Petzing. “I really want to try to be an extension of him on the field and then hopefully he’s an extension of me when coming up with plays throughout the week and having ideas. So, it’s trying to be on the same page at all times.

“And constant communication, that’s what I try to do with him is just talk with him as much as possible, and I know he’s trying to do the same with me. But making sure we’re on the same page and understanding each other to the fullest extent. There will be growing pains, there always is. But, up to this point, it’s been really, really good. I’ve had a lot of fun working with him.”