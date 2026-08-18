Early 2026 Detroit Lions Practice Squad Prediction

The Detroit Lions are continuing their preparation for a home preseason game against the Washington Commanders.

Dan Campbell noted the primary goals of training camp were to prepare the roster for the 2026 season and to focus on competition at multiple different positions.

The former NFL tight end was asked recently how conversations with general manager Brad Holmes have evolved, given the slight changes made to the practice intensity and schedule.

“Yeah, I think, certainly we have conversations. But I think a lot of it, I'll give you an example. Last night I went in there and man, we were just kind of talking about practice and talking about some of the guys and, ‘Hey, this play and that play, and man, I like where this guy (could project)'. So, we talk to one another periodically in that regard like, ‘Hey man, did you see this?’ And so we get a pretty good idea of what we think of each player, and as Brad and I always are, I mean, it's rare that we don't see the same thing," said Campbell. "I mean, we see players very much the same way.

"We respect what players do, how they play pretty much the same way, what they put on tape and so those happen. It doesn't happen every day, but it does happen."

Additional Detroit Lions Insider Analysis: Why Star Wide Receiver Jameson Williams Missed Practice Sunday

With many injuries, there is currently more flexibility in the secondary than along the offensive line.

"There is flexibility. I feel like there's more flexibility in the secondary than the O-line right now. It may take a little less time and work," said Campbell. "Now, with that being said, we have still got a ways to go, but we're probably a little better equipped over there. O-line, just kind of mentioned this. It would take time. It would take reps, it would take time. You'd be pushing Tate (Ratledge) in, then you have got to find your guards, and then they have got to work together.

"So, it's a little bit of that. But, it doesn't mean that we don't have flexibility in the room. It's going to take a little more time, that's all.”

There is the strongest competition in the receivers room, but there are key battles being waged along the offensive line, in the safety room and at linebacker.

2026 Lions initial practice squad prediction

Luke Altmyer

Jabari Small

Tom Kennedy

Dominic Lovett

Cedric Wilson

Jackson Meeks

Joe Bachie

Devin Cochran

Melvin Priestly

Michael Niese

Anthony Lucas

Eric O’Neill

Mekhi Wingo

Tyre West

Dan Jackson

Bump Cooper

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