Early 2026 Detroit Lions Practice Squad Prediction
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The Detroit Lions are continuing their preparation for a home preseason game against the Washington Commanders.
Dan Campbell noted the primary goals of training camp were to prepare the roster for the 2026 season and to focus on competition at multiple different positions.
The former NFL tight end was asked recently how conversations with general manager Brad Holmes have evolved, given the slight changes made to the practice intensity and schedule.
“Yeah, I think, certainly we have conversations. But I think a lot of it, I'll give you an example. Last night I went in there and man, we were just kind of talking about practice and talking about some of the guys and, ‘Hey, this play and that play, and man, I like where this guy (could project)'. So, we talk to one another periodically in that regard like, ‘Hey man, did you see this?’ And so we get a pretty good idea of what we think of each player, and as Brad and I always are, I mean, it's rare that we don't see the same thing," said Campbell. "I mean, we see players very much the same way.
"We respect what players do, how they play pretty much the same way, what they put on tape and so those happen. It doesn't happen every day, but it does happen."
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With many injuries, there is currently more flexibility in the secondary than along the offensive line.
"There is flexibility. I feel like there's more flexibility in the secondary than the O-line right now. It may take a little less time and work," said Campbell. "Now, with that being said, we have still got a ways to go, but we're probably a little better equipped over there. O-line, just kind of mentioned this. It would take time. It would take reps, it would take time. You'd be pushing Tate (Ratledge) in, then you have got to find your guards, and then they have got to work together.
"So, it's a little bit of that. But, it doesn't mean that we don't have flexibility in the room. It's going to take a little more time, that's all.”
There is the strongest competition in the receivers room, but there are key battles being waged along the offensive line, in the safety room and at linebacker.
2026 Lions initial practice squad prediction
Luke Altmyer
Jabari Small
Tom Kennedy
Dominic Lovett
Cedric Wilson
Jackson Meeks
Joe Bachie
Devin Cochran
Melvin Priestly
Michael Niese
Anthony Lucas
Eric O’Neill
Mekhi Wingo
Tyre West
Dan Jackson
Bump Cooper
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John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!